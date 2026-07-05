“20 million for any man that’ll marry me”— 45 year old woman sparks debate online

45-year-old lady offers ₦20 million to any man willing to marry her

45-year-old lady offers ₦20 million to any man willing to marry her

A 45-year-old woman's viral offer of ₦20 million to any man willing to marry her has sparked debate about marriage, social media content and the stigma many unmarried women face in Nigerian society.

A 45-year-old woman went viral after offering ₦20 million to any man willing to marry her.

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Her post sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning whether the video was genuine or created for content.

The video has reignited discussions about the stigma unmarried women in their 40s often face in Nigerian society.

The woman has not publicly clarified the intention behind her post.

A 45-year-old lady identified as Auroraaligh on TikTok has gone viral after posting an emotional video offering ₦20 million to any man willing to marry her.

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In the caption accompanying the video, she wrote:

“20 million for any man that’ll marry me. I’m 45.”

The video, which shows the woman in tears, has attracted widespread attention and ignited conversations across social media about marriage, age, loneliness and the pressure many unmarried women face in society.

While some viewers expressed concern for the woman, others questioned whether the video was genuine or simply created to attract attention online.

45-year-old lady offers ₦20 million to any man willing to marry her pic.twitter.com/KvJQ9yin7J — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 5, 2026

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One user wrote:

“This better be content. Because if she really needed a man that badly, she could just pick any guy from the roadside instead of coming online to cry to us.”

Another commented:

“She's forcing the tears, so this is likely content.”

A third user questioned:

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“Is she just silly or this is for content purposes?”

Despite the scepticism, the video has also reopened discussions about the societal expectations placed on women who remain unmarried into their 40s.

In many parts of Nigeria, marriage is often regarded as a major life milestone, particularly for women. Those who remain single beyond what society considers the "expected" age frequently face intrusive questions from relatives, neighbours and even strangers.

Expressions such as "When are you getting married?" or "Your mates are already married with children" are common experiences shared by many unmarried women. Some also report being viewed with suspicion, pitied or unfairly judged as though remaining single is a personal failure rather than the result of individual circumstances.

Beyond family expectations, cultural and religious beliefs can intensify the pressure, with marriage often portrayed as a measure of fulfilment, respectability or success. As a result, some women describe feeling isolated or compelled to explain why they are still unmarried.

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Whether the woman's video was a genuine emotional appeal or content intended for social media engagement remains unclear. She has not provided further clarification since making the post, and there is no independent evidence confirming the circumstances behind the video or the ₦20 million offer.

Even so, the reactions it has generated reflect a broader conversation about how society treats unmarried women as they grow older.