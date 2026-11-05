"I Don't Know How to Speak English!" Jokic Entertains at Presser, Frustrated with His Words /VIDEO/

Nikola Jokic delivered a masterclass in Denver's latest victory before putting on a show in his postgame press conference—albeit in an unexpected way.

Nikola Jokic recorded his 201st career triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, leading the Denver Nuggets to a commanding 128-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors.



From the opening possession, Jokic caught the ball and went straight to the rim, making his aggressive mindset apparent right from the tip.



"Like I said, it just happened that way. I didn't plan it, it just happens for me. I never play the game in the future, I play in the present, you know? Something happens, I try to take advantage of it, or if I'm open, I'll shoot. It was a good night for me."

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The Serbian center also shed light on his tactical approach during the matchup.

"When you catch the ball deeper, the entire defense naturally has to take a step back. The defender has to go over, and you create an advantage simply by receiving the ball a little closer to the basket, you know? I believe that without an inside presence, you can't have an outside game, so it's always easier when the ball touches the paint. It's the same principle as drive-and-kick—you have to get inside to kick it out for an open shot."

The Raptors frequently tried putting smaller defenders on him. When asked how seeing a size mismatch affects his approach, Jokic began to explain:



"To be honest, in today's NBA, I don't really think there is a height advantage, simply because in the low post there are so many defenders who are allowed to push and grab a lot more than on the..."



The Serbian paused, searching for the right words. Misinterpreting the pause, a reporter began asking a follow-up question...

"Sorry, sorry, I didn't answer because I don't know how to speak English. I think with post defenders—the referees allow them to do a lot more, to play much more physically, with far more pushing and grabbing than on the perimeter. I think that's why players don't want to post up anymore, you know? Just because you get fouled and it's never going to be called, and you get more and more exhausted with every possession. I think in the next 5 to 10 years, the low post won't even exist. That's why teams try putting smaller guys on bigs. I mean, you have to give credit to Scottie Barnes. He's a truly unique player who was picking up our point guard full court on one possession and guarding our big on the next. He's an incredibly versatile defender with a long wingspan who can contest and disrupt shots. He's a really, really good defender, and they use him in so many different schemes. So I don't know if I answered your question, but I gave you a little insight."

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In the past, Jokic mentioned that when opponents switch smaller players onto him, he likes to pull them out into pick-and-roll action.



"I think the offense still dictates what happens. The league is getting more physical, with a bit more pushing and grabbing... Defenders are getting better at playing through contact. Matching that physical toughness is something we need to do a better job of."



When asked whether that increased physicality is why he occasionally operates further from the basket, Jokic clarified:



"No, no, I'm not complaining about fouls. I love wrestling. I used to wrestle with my brothers, so I enjoy the battle, the pushing and grabbing. That's just my observation, let's put it that way."

Given his prediction about the evolution of the game, reporters asked whether the shift makes him sad.



"No, since I came into the league, I think basketball has changed about four times. Small ball, big lineups—now big men do everything on the court. Then you had a traditional power forward and center, or two classic bigs... In five years, I think it will evolve into something else again."



Marvin Bagley III previously mentioned that he has learned a great deal simply by watching the Serbian superstar. Jokic revealed the mindset behind any advice he shares.



"He comes up to me sometimes and asks questions—why this, why that—and I don't want to act like a know-it-all. We have different styles of play, and if he asks, I'll always share my perspective, but I don't want to be that guy saying, 'Hey, do this.' I don't think that's fair to him or anyone else."

NBA Standings: