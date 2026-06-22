Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s sweeping move to clamp down on exploitative real estate fees faces stiff pushback from landlords citing ₦12,000 cement bags and soaring construction inflation

Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s sweeping move to clamp down on exploitative real estate fees faces stiff pushback from landlords citing ₦12,000 cement bags and soaring construction inflation

"I can’t be buying cement for ₦12,000 and you tell me what rent to charge" - Nigerian man reacts as Soludo moves against excessive housing fees in Anambra

A Nigerian man has reacted to Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo's planned crackdown on excessive housing charges, arguing that rising construction costs make it unfair for the government to influence rental prices.

Governor Soludo has warned house agents and estate operators against collecting excessive and illegal fees from tenants beyond agreed rent payments.

The state government is considering reforms that could regulate agency charges, register real estate agents, and provide channels for tenants to report exploitation.

Reacting to the move, a Nigerian man argued that landlords already face high building costs, saying the government should not dictate rental prices when cement costs around ₦12,000 per bag.

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The Anambra State Government's latest move to regulate rent and tenancy practices has sparked mixed reactions among residents, landlords, and property developers.

House agents in Anambra State should get ready. Laws on rents and tenancy will soon be out. I learnt that after tenants pay their house rent, agents still collect additional fees from them.



— Governor Chukwuma Soludo.



Video Credit : Anambra State New Media // X pic.twitter.com/S6ixyKFWmP — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) June 21, 2026

A Nigerian man has gone viral after reacting to Governor Chukwuma Soludo's proposed reforms aimed at curbing exploitation in the state's housing sector.

"I can't be buying a bag of cement for ₦12,000 and you tell me how much I will rent my property," the man said, reflecting concerns shared by some landlords who argue that rising construction costs should be considered before any rent regulation is introduced. “If the government wants to crash rent, they should roll out mass housing for low income earners and rent will crash.”

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I can’t be buying a bag of cement for 12k and you tell me how much I will rent my property.

If govt wants to crash rent, they should roll out mass housing for low income earners and rent will crash.

After Jakande, which governor in Naija has embarked on mass housing projects? — Andy TMM🇳🇬🇺🇬🇩🇪🇯🇲↗️ (@nnamdi2much) June 21, 2026

His comment comes shortly after Governor Soludo announced a major crackdown on house agents and estate operators accused of imposing excessive and illegal charges on tenants across Anambra State.

Speaking during a recent address, the governor expressed concern over reports that tenants are often forced to pay multiple fees in addition to their agreed rent.

"I heard that after tenants pay their house rent, agents still collect additional fees from them," Soludo said.

"House agents in Anambra State should get ready… we are coming for them."

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Soludo targets exploitative practices in housing sector

Property developers argue that unless the government directly subsidizes building materials or builds public mass housing, capping or regulating private real estate returns is unsustainable.

For years, tenants in major cities such as Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi have complained about the high cost of securing accommodation, with agency fees, agreement charges, legal fees and caution deposits significantly increasing the total amount payable.

In some cases, prospective tenants reportedly pay fees that rival or even exceed the annual rent of the property itself.

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The governor said his administration is determined to protect residents from exploitation and restore transparency to the state's property market.

The planned reforms are expected to focus on regulating the activities of agents and real estate practitioners rather than imposing direct rent controls on property owners.

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Part of a wider reform agenda

The latest intervention follows a series of controversial but high-profile actions by the Soludo administration against what it describes as exploitative and criminal networks operating within the state.

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Over the last two years, the government has intensified actions against suspected fake native doctors accused of promoting fraudulent wealth rituals and criminal activities.

Authorities have also targeted unregistered religious centres and self-acclaimed miracle workers allegedly involved in financial exploitation.

With the housing sector now under scrutiny, the government appears set to extend its reform agenda to tenancy transactions and real estate operations.

Proposed tenancy regulations

Prospective tenants in Anambra routinely battle non-refundable agency, legal, and "agreement" fees that often double the actual cost of a property's base annual rent.

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Although details of the proposed law are still emerging, government officials have indicated that new measures could include mandatory registration of estate agents, limits on agency commissions and the creation of channels through which tenants can report illegal charges, eviction disputes and withheld caution fees.

Supporters of the move argue that stronger regulation is necessary to make housing more affordable and protect residents from exploitation.

However, some landlords insist that any policy affecting rent must also consider the rising cost of building materials, inflation and the overall cost of property development.