Check out how Nigerian celebrities celebrated Father’s Day [PHOTO]

To mark Father’s Day on June 21st, 2026, several Nigerian celebrities paid heartfelt tributes to their fathers, husbands, and father figures, celebrating their love, sacrifices, and unwavering support.

Prominent personalities, including Mercy Johnson, Rita Dominic, and BamBam, took to social media to honour the men in their lives, acknowledging the vital roles they play in providing guidance, stability, and the enabling environment needed for families to thrive.

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Here’s how some Nigerian celebrities celebrated Father’s Day and expressed appreciation for the fathers and mentors who have positively influenced their lives.

Rita Dominic

The veteran Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her husband, Fidelis Anosike, and to appreciate him for his impact and 'everyday learning.'

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She wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to my baby. You are exceptional in every aspect of your life. You are impactful, thoughtful, and loyal to the core. I learn something every single day from you (good things). May you never lack. May you find fulfilment in your dreams. May the good lord continue to increase you in every area of your life. May the kindness you put into this world be rewarded with the highest blessing. Enjoy your special day!"

BamBam

The reality star cum Nollywood actress shared a throwback photo of her father with a touching message expressing deep appreciation for his enduring love, support, and guidance throughout her life. She credited him with helping shape her character through his discipline, sacrifices, wisdom, and steadfast encouragement.

The actress also commended his integrity and humility, noting that he never hesitates to accept responsibility when wrong and always prioritises peace over ego. She further described him as a source of inspiration whose values and teachings have greatly influenced her, adding that she is proud to be his daughter and grateful for the lessons he has passed on to his children.

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Mercy Johnson

The veteran Nigerian actress shared a video of herself and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, thanking him for everything he is doing for the family.

She captioned the video, "Happy Father's Day to our everything.......We love you loads today and always."

Judy Austin

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The actress showered her husband, actor Yul Edochie, with praise and affection, describing him as a strong, dependable, and loving father. She expressed gratitude for his unwavering love and commitment to their family, while commending his resilience and character.

Judy also offered prayers for God’s protection, mercy, and guidance over his life, declaring that no evil plans would prosper against him.

AY Comedian

Comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, shared an adorable photo with his daughter, wishing all fathers celebrating the day, ' Happy Father's Day'.

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Mercy Chinwo

In celebration of Father’s Day, the gospel singer paid tribute to her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, expressing gratitude for his dedication as a caring and actively involved father. She praised the way he loves, leads, and supports their family, describing it as one of her greatest blessings.

Bimbo Ademoye

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To mark Father’s Day, shared a heartwarming video of her father, describing him as the best dad in the world and one of the greatest blessings in her life. She expressed gratitude for his unwavering support, encouragement, friendship, and generosity, calling him her backbone, cheerleader, and best friend.

The talented actress also revealed that she had previously asked singer Diamond Jimma to create a song in his honour, noting that its lyrics still resonate deeply with her.

Stan Nze

Nollywood actor Stan Nze shared a heartwarming photo of his father and his son to mark Father's Day.

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