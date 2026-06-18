I am going to make music from my experiences - Ayra Starr says on upcoming album ‘Starr Girl’

In a recent interview on The Dotty Show on Apple Music, Nigerian international superstar Ayra Starr spoke on what has inspired her recent singles and what fans should expect from her upcoming album ‘Starr Girl’.

Ayra Starr revealed that her hit single 'Hot Body' and her upcoming music are deeply inspired by her personal growth, self-confidence, and evolving experiences as a woman and business owner.

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The Grammy-nominated singer shared that her recent track 'Tornado' was specifically crafted to be a sexy, feel-good soundtrack for people to listen to while getting dressed up for a night out.

Her highly anticipated third LP, 'Starr Girl', is scheduled for release on August 14, 2026. It will feature previous hits like 'Hot Body,' 'Gimme Dat' featuring Wizkid, and 'Who’s Dat Girl' featuring Rema, alongside a newly confirmed guest appearance by Asake.

Ayra Starr on The Dotty Show on Apple Music

Speaking on her hit 2025 single ‘Hot Body,’ the multi-award-winner said it was motivated by a desire to make a song that draws from her experiences. She said that embracing the growth across her career and personal life shaped her desire to share this mindset through a record that captures her self-confidence.

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“Definitely something I wanted to communicate because it was my experience. And at one point, I feel like I wasn't making music or I wasn't releasing music from my experiences, and it kind of felt detached to the art. And I was like, you know what? I want to come back to it. Like, I want to sing about where I am presently, you know? And I was in a very—I'm just turning—like, I'm becoming a woman. I'm owning businesses. I'm doing all of these things. Like, look what a hot body can do.”

2-time Grammy nominee Ayra Starr at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards

On the success of the record, the Afrobeats star stated that even before she released the song, she and her team were confident in its potential, and its success is a testament to its quality.

“You know, Hot Body is one of those songs that even me, I'm just like, Omo, omo, you know? It's such a good song…When Hot Body got released, like even before I released it, when I posted it on TikTok and on Instagram, the reaction already, I was like, I have one. I was like, another one, thank you. Another one. And I got to perform it on stage the week it got released with Coldplay.”

Ahead of her new highly anticipated third LP, ‘Starr Girl,’ Ayra Starr recently released a new single titled ‘Tornado,’ which she describes as the soundtrack for how sexy she feels, especially when dressing up for a night out.

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“Tornado is like one of those songs that I love to make songs that people can get ready to, 'cause I'm always going out. So that's like my routine. So I love to make songs that I feel good getting ready to before I go out at night. I feel sexy, and I was like, yeah, wind like a tornado.”

On what to expect from her upcoming album, the Grammy-nominated singer tells listeners to expect variety as she enjoys making music that’s different from what people always expect.

“I like to do different things, and I like to surprise you guys. You know this. Once you expect me to do something, I want to do the absolute opposite. Just expect me to exist in multitudes, respectfully and nicely.”

‘Starr Girl’ is scheduled for an August 14 release. Her Grammy-nominated single ‘Gimme Dat’ featuring Wizkid and the hit song ‘Who’s Dat Girl’ featuring Rema, as well as the 2025 summer anthem ‘Hot Body’, will all be on the album. Afrobeats hitmaking superstar Asake has also been confirmed as a guest artist on the album.

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