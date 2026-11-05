How Toyota Split Its Drivers Across Two WRC Factory Teams

Japanese automotive giant Toyota is set to field two entirely separate factory squads for the 2027 World Rally Championship season: Toyota Racing and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Behind the wheel of the brand-new GR Celica Rally1 for Toyota Racing will be reigning world champion Elfyn Evans, 2026 runner-up Oliver Solberg, and third-place finisher Sami Pajari.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Gazoo Racing outfit will count on the returning Ott Tänak and Takamoto Katsuta for full-season campaigns, while Kalle Rovanperä will contest roughly half the rounds. All three will pilot the GR Yaris Rally1.

Team principal Jari-Matti Latvala revealed to DirtFish how the driver split was determined.

"We made the decision internally without consulting the drivers themselves," Latvala said. "The logic was clear: Ott Tänak won the 2019 title with the Yaris. Kalle Rovanperä is a two-time champion with the same car, so it felt most natural for them to be in that squad."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On the other hand, we wanted to bank on the younger generation for the comeback of the iconic Celica. That's why we placed young talents Oliver and Sami in the Celica alongside the new world champion, Elfyn. As for Taka, we decided to keep him in the familiar Yaris alongside his good friends Tänak and Rovanperä."

The Japanese manufacturer has strongly emphasized that there will be no number one or number two team. Both setups will enjoy equal factory status, with identical technical performance and mechanicals, differing only in aerodynamics and bodyshell design.

"Under the skin, the cars are completely identical," Latvala explained. "The Celica might hold a slight aerodynamic edge on high-speed stages, while the Yaris could perform marginally better on tight, technical sections. Over the course of the season, it will balance out, and there won't be any fundamental difference in overall pace."

The Finn added that both the World Rally Championship and Toyota benefit from running two teams, doubling the drama for drivers, engineers, and spectators alike. However, he acknowledged that the original blueprint anticipated a stronger presence from rival manufacturers in 2027.

"When we first mapped out two teams, we were hoping for a higher number of full-fledged manufacturers in 2027. Our goal was never just total domination, but creating compelling storylines. Right now, we see plenty of cars and entries, but few committed to the entire calendar. We view next year as a transition into 2028, when the championship should truly hit its stride. Regardless, we have five drivers capable of fighting for the crown next season, so thrilling battles are guaranteed."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the service park, the two squads will sport distinctive liveries and team wear, even though mechanics and support staff will operate as one unified outfit. A managerial restructuring is also under consideration.