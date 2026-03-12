Lekki to Experience 3-Day Power Outage as EKEDC Begins Network Upgrade

EKEDC has announced a planned power outage in Lekki from March 13 to 15 to allow engineers to upgrade the electricity network and improve supply.

Residents and businesses across Lekki should prepare for several hours without electricity over the next three days.

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The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a planned power outage that will affect the Lekki area of Lagos for three days while engineers carry out upgrade work on the network.

In a public notice shared on its official page on X (formerly Twitter), the company said the outage will take place between March 13 and March 15, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

📢⚡EQUIPMENT UPGRADE: Lekki District [Waterfront Injection Substation (ISS)]



DATE: 13th – 15th March 2026



🙏🏽KINDLY NOTE THAT THE INSTALLATION WILL REQUIRE A TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF THE SUBSTATION DURING THIS PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/uR3wwLCHw5 — Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) March 11, 2026

The disruption will affect supply from the Lekki Injection Substation, a key facility that distributes electricity to many estates and businesses within the district.

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EKEDC said the temporary interruption is necessary to allow engineers to carry out technical improvements that should strengthen the power network in the area.

“Please be advised that a scheduled power outage will occur at the Lekki Injection Substation for three days,” the company said in the notice.

According to the distribution company, the work is expected to improve operational flexibility within the network, increase the capacity to evacuate power, and ultimately support better electricity delivery to customers across Lekki.

Not every part of the area will be affected, however. EKEDC said Zone 10 will continue to receive electricity supply during the maintenance period, while other parts of Lekki will experience the daily outages.

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The announcement is likely to disrupt activities in several residential estates, offices, restaurants, and retail hubs across the Lekki area, where businesses often rely heavily on electricity for day-to-day operations. Many may have to depend on generators during the outage window.

Scheduled maintenance outages are common among Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies. These outages are frequently the result of infrastructure upgrades, which involve work on feeders, transformers, and substations. This work is often concentrated in rapidly growing urban areas where the demand for electricity is constantly increasing.