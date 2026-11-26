For many young Nigerians, palm wine is something drunk in villages and roadside bars in the inner city areas. It’s something they read about in classic Nigerian literature about rural life; it’s popular liquor in several folklores; and a drink Nigerian pop stars often reference in their songs next to global cognacs and spirits. It’s this distant interaction that most young Nigerians have with the drink that has delighted cultures across the country for centuries.

Oluwafemi saw something much bigger. He saw a festival, a cultural bridge, and a way to remind Africans at home and abroad that their traditions are worth being celebrated and also taken along to every corner of the globe they find themselves.

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Oluwafemi is the founder of HONEYSCENE and the convener of Palmie Fest, a lifestyle and music festival that started in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 2022, which earned him the award for Cultural Curator and Emerging Event Producer at the Eko Heritage Awards before making its way to Birmingham in the United Kingdom in 2024. At its heart, the festival is built around a simple idea: taking familiar Nigerian traditions, from palm wine and local dishes to indigenous music and childhood games, and placing them in a setting that feels fresh, lively, and welcoming to a younger crowd.

His journey into creative work started long before he knew what to call it. Growing up in Ilesha, Osun State, Oluwafemi was surrounded by rich Yoruba traditions, live music, and a tight sense of community. Those early years stayed with him. He studied Arts in secondary school and went on to study Linguistics and Communication Studies at Osun State University, a path that deepened his interest in language, identity, and how people connect through shared stories.

University was also where he first tested his instincts as an event curator. He put together two live shows while on campus, getting his first taste of event planning, creative direction, and show production. Even back then, Oluwafemi was drawn to the idea of blending music, fashion, and lifestyle into spaces where people could genuinely feel something. As he puts it, creativity is not just about making things look nice or keeping people entertained for a few hours. It is about taking a simple thought, giving it a clear identity, and turning it into an experience people remember long after they go home.

The spark for Palmie Fest came from a mix of nostalgia and personal memories. Olayinka recalls growing up around lively family gatherings, good food, and his grandmother constantly reminding the children that they should always be able to stand up for where they come from. Later, during his university days, he and his friends would occasionally travel just to sit together and drink fresh palm wine. Looking back, he realises the outing was never really about the drink itself. It was about the laughter, the easy conversations, and the warmth of being around people who understood you.

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The actual festival idea took shape during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year, when he reconnected with an old university acquaintance who was selling packaged palm wine. She had the product, and Oluwafemi knew how to put an event together. He appreciated how, for centuries, palm wine has brought families together and is a must-have at every celebration, and he set out to create a modern version of this cultural lifestyle.

Award-winning Oluwafemi envisioned a space where local food, traditional music, live performances, and indigenous games could sit comfortably in a modern, exciting and fun environment. More importantly, he wanted to correct the notion that traditional culture belongs only to older people. He believed that heritage does not need to lose its soul to stay relevant. It only needs to be presented through a lens that reflects the times and speaks to a new generation.

Turning that vision into reality was far from easy. When Palmie Fest held its debut edition in Ibadan in April 2022, the concept felt unfamiliar to many people. Convincing guests, partners, and supporters to buy into a festival centred on palm wine and indigenous culture required patience, painstaking explanation, and doggedness. As the producer, Olayinka had to ensure every aspect of the festival, from the food vendors and musical acts to the location, reflected culture and a touch of modernity.

Two years later, in 2024, he took a bold step by bringing Palmie Fest to Birmingham in the UK. Moving the festival across continents changed its emotional weight. Oluwafemi understood that for Nigerians living abroad, everyday items from home carry a deeper meaning. Things you might walk past in Lagos or Kano suddenly become strong reminders of who you are when you live thousands of miles away.

To fit the Birmingham environment, Oluwafemi and his team shaped the festival into a warm, relaxed community gathering. Guests enjoyed Nigerian dishes, familiar music, traditional games, and palm wine served in calabashes. To make sure no one felt shut out, they made the Birmingham edition completely free to attend.

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For Oluwafemi, bringing people together comes down to understanding what’s fun to the average person. Music creates comfort and shared experiences, food helps to start conversations, games create interaction, and the people present create cultural exchange. In Birmingham, this event is not just nostalgia for people missing home, but bringing the culture and tradition to those born in the UK.

Looking back at the journey from Ibadan to Birmingham, Oluwafemi says the festival has sharpened his skills as a producer, event planner, and creative. Although running an event in Nigeria is different from doing the same in the UK, he combined the experiences he gained back home with the peculiarities of the UK.

Oluwafemi is now thinking even bigger. While Palmie Fest is proudly rooted in Nigerian culture, it is not limited by it. His long-term goal is to grow the festival into a major gathering that unites different African communities across the UK. He pictures a space where a Nigerian can introduce a Ghanaian, Kenyan, or Zimbabwean friend to their food and music, while learning something new about theirs in return. For younger Africans growing up in Britain between different worlds, he hopes the festival proves that they do not have to hide their heritage to fit into modern life.

Before Palmie Fest returns in full swing, Oluwafemi is already keeping the momentum alive. On Sunday, 22 November 2026, his platform HONEYSCENE hosted ÀRÍYÁ (The Art of Celebration) at the Birmingham Settlement Nature & Wellbeing Centre. Designed as an intimate quarterly gathering, ÀRÍYÁ celebrates Yoruba heritage through traditional food, local games, music, storytelling, and cultural fashion.

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ÀRÍYÁ came with a full cultural setup, from the decoration to the food menu, which includes Yoruba cultural dishes: iyan and efo riro, Eko and ekuru, and Eko and moi moi. Also on the menu were Emu (palm wine), Kuli Kuli, Donkwa and some other cultural goodies. The sight of the shekere, which is an African instrument, was quite intriguing as well.

The host, Tope Alake, who is a cultural filmmaker and producer, engaged the guest in the Yoruba dialect, proverbs and cultural games. The arts display provided by Lekan Babalola, founder of Ifa Yoruba Contemporary Art Trust, also played a huge role in the cultural presence at Ariya.

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The event also captures the growing collaboration with Lekan Babalola, the Birmingham-based, two-time Grammy Award-winning percussionist and founder of the Ifa Yoruba Contemporary Art Trust. Known for his work with legends like Tony Allen, Ali Farka Touré, and Cassandra Wilson, Babalola is bringing his deep knowledge of Yoruba storytelling and curated art displays into the mix to help keep these traditions alive for younger audiences in Britain.