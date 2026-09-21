How Gift Card trading works as a side hustle

Looking for a way to make money online or earn extra income alongside your job, studies, or business? Plenty of options exist, from freelancing and selling products to content creation. But one option you may not have considered is gift card trading.

Gift cards are a large global market, and it is growing rapidly in Nigeria. The gift card market in Nigeria is valued at about $2.56 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach about $3.88 billion in 2030. This shows just how widely gift cards are used and traded.

For Nigerians, gift card trading is a way to convert gift cards to Naira. Depending on how you approach it, you can sell gift cards you’ve received as rewards or gifts, or buy gift cards at a lower price and then resell at a higher rate.

However, like any side hustle, it requires research, patience and good risk management. Here’s how it works.

What Is Gift Card Trading?

Gift card trading is the process of buying, selling or exchanging gift cards for cash or other forms of value.

For example, imagine you receive a $100 gift card for a store you don’t use. Instead of leaving it unused, you can sell the card through a gift card trading platform and receive its worth in Naira.

But there’s another side to gift card trading.

Some traders buy gift cards at a discount and later resell them at a higher price. The difference between the buying and selling price becomes their gain.

So, there are two main ways you can approach gift card trading as a side hustle.

Two Ways to Make Money From Gift Card Trading

1. Sell Gift Cards You Receive as Rewards or Gifts

You don’t always need to spend money to get started.

Some reward platforms give users gift cards in exchange for completing online tasks. For example, Swagbucks rewards users for activities such as answering surveys, watching videos and shopping through its platform. InboxDollars also offers rewards for surveys, games and other online activities.

You might also receive a gift card from a friend, family member or employer.

If you receive a gift card you don’t need, you can sell it for Naira instead. For example, you could earn a $50 Amazon gift card through a rewards platform and trade it on a reputable gift card platform like Nosh.

This approach lets you start with a gift card you earned rather than buying one first. However, always check the rewards platform’s terms, as some may restrict the resale or transfer of gift cards.

2. Buy Gift Cards at a Discount and Resell Them

The second approach is closer to traditional trading. You purchase a gift card for less than its face value and look for an opportunity to sell it at a higher price.

You can get discounted gift cards from platforms that allow people to sell unwanted gift cards, or from individuals looking to sell. You can then resell the gift card to somebody else or on a dedicated gift card trading platform.

For example, if you can legitimately get a $50 gift card for $40 and later sell it at the rate of $45, you make $5 profit from the trade.

The key is finding legitimate sources to get the gift cards, understanding current gift card rates, and knowing which cards are in demand.

Rates aren’t fixed, either. They change based on the card brand, country, denomination and market demand.

That means successful trading requires more than simply buying a card and hoping its price increases.

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What You Need to Know Before You Start Trading Gift Cards

Gift card trading may sound simple, but there are several things to understand before you put your money into it. Three things you must know are the gift card rates, the demand in Nigeria, and holding gift cards for market increases.

1. Know Your Gift Card Rates

Don’t assume every $100 gift card will give you the same Naira value.

Rates vary depending on the type of card, its country of issue, denomination and current demand. Before you buy or sell gift cards, check the current rate and calculate your potential margin.

2. Understand Demand

Some gift cards are easier to trade than others.

A card with strong demand may be easier to sell, while a less popular card may take longer or attract a lower rate. As you gain experience, you’ll start to understand which cards tend to perform better.

With a good gift card trading platform, you don’t have to worry about the demand, as long as the platform accepts that particular card.

3. Don’t Hold Cards Indefinitely

A common mistake is buying a card and holding onto it while waiting for a better rate.

That can backfire. Rates can go up or down, and the longer you hold a card, the more exposed you are to the volatility.

If your margin is reasonable, sometimes taking the profit and moving on makes more sense than waiting indefinitely.

How to Use Nosh for Gift Card Trading

Once you start trading, you’ll need a reliable platform where you can trade gift cards for Naira. We’ve done our research, and Nosh is the best platform to sell gift cards in Nigeria. It has the best gift card rates, fast payouts, and is secure and beginner-friendly.

Nosh allows users to sell a wide variety of gift cards and check the rates before making a trade. Instead of finding individual buyers yourself, you basically sell to the platform and receive Naira in your wallet.

This can make the process easier, particularly when you’re still learning how gift card trading works.

Before every trade, check the current rate for your specific card. Don’t rely on rates from an old transaction or what you saw yesterday. For transparency, Nosh displays the amount you’ll be paid in real time before you commit to the trade.

Mistakes to Avoid When Trading Gift Cards

If you’re just starting, avoid these common mistakes:

1. Trading without checking the rate

The rate you received last week may not be the rate available today. Always check before you trade.

2. Buying cards without knowing where you’ll sell them

Don’t purchase a gift card simply because it looks cheap. First, understand whether there is demand for it and where you can legitimately trade it.

3. Putting all your money into one card

As a beginner, start small. This allows you to learn how rates and demand work without exposing too much of your money.

4. Trusting random buyers or sellers online

Social media and messaging platforms can connect you with potential buyers or sellers, but they can also expose you to fraud. Use reputable platforms and verify who you’re dealing with.

5. Chasing the highest rate without checking the platform

A higher advertised rate isn’t useful if the platform is unreliable or the trade comes with unexpected fees. Look at the entire trading experience, including security, transparency, support and the payout process.

Tips for Starting Gift Card Trading as a Side Hustle

You don’t need to start with a large amount of money. In fact, starting small can be a better way to learn.

Here are a few practical tips:

Do your research first. Start with cards you understand.

Check rates regularly so you can spot changes.

Keep records of what you paid, what you sold for and your actual profit.

Focus on popular gift cards with consistent demand.

Reinvest only what you can afford to lose.

Use reputable trading platforms instead of dealing with strangers.

Check the terms of the card issuer and rewards programme to ensure resale is permitted.

Most importantly, remember that gift card trading isn’t guaranteed income. Your results depend on the cards you trade, the available rates, and how well you manage your trades.

Is Gift Card Trading a Good Side Hustle?

Gift card trading can be a practical way to earn extra income, particularly if you already have access to gift cards through legitimate rewards, promotions or other sources.

It can also become more active if you learn how to identify demand, compare rates and manage your margins.

However, treat it like a small business rather than a quick-money scheme. Learn the market, start with manageable amounts and keep track of every transaction.

If you want a straightforward way to sell gift cards and receive Naira, Nosh gives you a convenient platform to check rates and trade supported cards.

Start Trading Gift Cards

You don’t need to know everything about gift card trading before you start. Begin by understanding the cards you have access to, checking their current rates and learning how the trading process works.

As you gain experience, you can decide whether you simply want to sell gift cards you receive or explore buying and reselling as a more active side hustle.

The key is to trade responsibly, protect yourself from scams and make every transaction based on the numbers rather than hype.

Ready to start trading gift cards?