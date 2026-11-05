Honda names Joan Mir's replacement for Qatar GP

The factory Honda team has officially confirmed that Jake Dixon will make his return to the Grand Prix paddock, with the Brit stepping in for Joan Mir at this weekend's Qatar MotoGP.

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The English rider, who currently competes for HRC in the World Superbike Championship, becomes the latest stand-in for the Japanese manufacturer this season alongside Cal Crutchlow, Takaaki Nakagami, Aleix Espargaro, and his teammate Somkiat Chantra.

Dixon previously made two premier-class starts with the Petronas Yamaha squad during his 2021 Moto2 campaign. This time around, he will be aiming to score his first points at the highest level aboard the factory RC213V alongside Luca Marini under the floodlights at Lusail.

Regular rider Joan Mir attempted a comeback at Sepang last weekend following vision issues caused by fatigue, but was forced to retire mid-race due to a recurrence of dizziness.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Honda HRC for this opportunity," Dixon said. "It is always incredible to get a call to ride a machine like this, and I cannot wait for the weekend. I think every kid who starts racing dreams of competing for the factory Honda MotoGP team."

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"It has been a while since I was last on a MotoGP bike, so we need to stay grounded and take things step by step. I wish Joan a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on track soon. My season hasn't been easy either, so I fully sympathise with him. Let's make the absolute most of this weekend," he added.