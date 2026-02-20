Advertisement

Abiodun Commissions Lantoro–Oke-Yidi Road, Rolls Out Fresh Infrastructure Push in Ogun Central

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 10:32 - 20 February 2026
With the latest commissioning, the governor said his administration has now completed 29 roads in Ogun Central over the past six years.
Advertisement

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Thursday commissioned the Lantoro–Oke-Yidi–Isale Ake Junction Road in Abeokuta South Local Government Area, describing the project as part of a deliberate infrastructure drive aimed at deepening connectivity and economic growth across Ogun Central Senatorial District.

Advertisement

With the latest commissioning, the governor said his administration has now completed 29 roads in Ogun Central over the past six years, adding that 10 additional road projects currently under construction would be unveiled in the coming weeks — bringing the total to 39.

He announced that work would also commence immediately on the reconstruction of the Carwash–Moore Junction Road, also in Abeokuta South, reinforcing the strategic importance of the state capital as the administrative and political hub of Ogun State.

Advertisement

Abiodun explained that the roads executed in the district were selected through a participatory governance model involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, market associations and community stakeholders.

“In the last six years in Ogun Central, we have constructed 29 roads. They were selected through our participatory and inclusive governance approach. Our kabiyesi, including the Alake of Egbaland, Muslim faithful, Christian clergy, market men and women, among others, all sat together to determine which roads were most critical and should be prioritised,” he said.

He stressed that his administration remains focused on performance despite what he termed “sponsored propaganda” by critics, adding that more projects would be commissioned between now and July.

The governor described the Lantoro–Oke-Yidi–Isale Ake Road as a critical artery within the state capital, providing access to key institutions including Sacred Heart Hospital, the School of Nursing and the Muslim praying ground, while also serving as an alternative route linking major parts of the city.

According to him, the project reflects his administration’s commitment to equitable distribution of infrastructure and the delivery of lasting legacies through focused and diligent governance.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, noted that the road fulfilled campaign promises made to residents and would significantly ease transportation challenges while stimulating commercial activities in the area.

Advertisement

In his remarks, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo recalled his personal ties to the axis, stating that his school farm was once located along the road. He emphasized its importance in linking medical institutions and serving as a bypass within the capital.

Also speaking, the member representing Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, commended the governor for ensuring fairness in the distribution of projects across the state.

Residents welcomed the development, with Nurudeen Olaleye, Chairman of Alternative Medicine and a community member, revealing that the road had remained in deplorable condition for about 30 years. Rasak Adebayo Solebo, speaking on behalf of transport unions, said the rehabilitation would reduce vehicle maintenance costs and improve commuting conditions for operators and passengers alike.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
New Music Friday Featuring Songs From Ayo Maff, Ayra Starr, Mavo
Music
20.02.2026
New Music Friday Featuring Songs From Ayo Maff, Ayra Starr, Mavo
The Black Book 2: Severance Producer Joins Editi Effiong’s Sequel
Movies
20.02.2026
The Black Book 2: Severance Producer Joins Editi Effiong’s Sequel
HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus: A Sneaker Drop That’s Got Us Hyped
Fashion
20.02.2026
HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus: A Sneaker Drop That’s Got Us Hyped
Is Housework Still a Woman’s Job? Why Teniola Aladese’s Comment Hit a Nerve
Lifestyle
20.02.2026
Is Housework Still a Woman’s Job? Why Teniola Aladese’s Comment Hit a Nerve
Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy’s “McSteamy,” Dies at 53
Movies
20.02.2026
Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy’s “McSteamy,” Dies at 53
Ramadan Day 3: Dua, Prayers, and Hadith to Strengthen Your Faith
Lifestyle
20.02.2026
Ramadan Day 3: Dua, Prayers, and Hadith to Strengthen Your Faith