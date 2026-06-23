Hisa is making investing simple for Nigerians and Kenyans

Chaka, the investment platform known for giving Nigerians access to local and international stocks

Chaka, the investment platform known for giving Nigerians access to local and international stocks

If you've been thinking about investing but never quite knew where to start, there's a new app hoping to make that decision easier.

Chaka, the investment platform known for giving Nigerians access to local and international stocks, has officially launched Hisa, a new investing app designed to make buying shares simpler, cheaper, and less intimidating.

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The new app replaces the Chaka trading platform but comes with a fresh look, new features, and a stronger focus on helping everyday people invest with confidence.

For many Nigerian investors, the Hisa investment app could be a simpler way to access local stocks, US stocks, and ETFs without having to navigate multiple platforms.

For existing users, the transition is seamless. Your portfolio, account history, and login details remain exactly the same. The only thing changing is the app experience.

So what's new?

For starters, Hisa now offers a cleaner and more intuitive design, making it easier to find stocks, track investments, and place trades. There's also Auto-Invest, a feature that lets users invest automatically on a schedule instead of remembering to do it manually every month.

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The platform has also introduced Atlas, an in-app research tool that provides market insights and information while users are making investment decisions.

One of the biggest selling points is transparency around fees.

Many investors are familiar with the frustration of discovering unexpected charges after completing a transaction.

Hisa says it is taking a different approach with a flat 1% commission per trade and no hidden fees.

Users can access Nigerian stocks and ETFs from a single platform, making it possible to build a more diversified portfolio without juggling multiple apps.

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The company says customer support has also been improved, with real people available to help users resolve issues quickly.

The name Hisa comes from the Swahili word for "shares," reflecting the company's growing presence across Africa and its ambition to make investing more accessible beyond a single market.

For many young professionals, side hustlers, students, and first-time investors, the biggest barrier to investing has often been complexity. Hisa is betting that if investing feels easier to understand and easier to use, more people will finally get started.

And in a continent where millions are looking for better ways to grow their money, that's a bet worth watching.

Hisa is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Existing Chaka users can simply update their app to access the new Hisa experience, while new users can sign up directly to begin investing.

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For more information, visit www.hisa.co or follow Hisa on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn @hisanigeria. For support inquiries, contact support@hisa.co