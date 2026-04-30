Nigerians raise alarms over election integrity as Tinubu’s Attorney General asks court to deregulate ADC, 4 other political parties
Concerns about Nigeria’s electoral system are growing after the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to order the deregistration of five political parties, a move that critics say could reshape the country’s political landscape ahead of future elections.
The parties listed in the suit include the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), Accord Party, and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Why the government wants them removed
In court documents, Fagbemi argued that the continued existence of these parties violates constitutional provisions, insisting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is failing in its duty by keeping them on the register.
According to the filing, INEC would “continue to act in breach of its constitutional duty” if the court does not step in.
The case, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2026, was brought by the Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators. Both INEC and the Attorney General are listed as defendants.
The legal argument
At the center of the case is Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), alongside provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. These laws empower INEC to deregister political parties that fail to meet certain performance benchmarks.
Those benchmarks include:
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Winning at least 25% of votes in a state during a presidential election
Securing seats in national or state assemblies
Winning local government positions
The plaintiffs claim the affected parties failed to meet these requirements during the 2023 general elections and subsequent by-elections.
In a supporting affidavit, the forum’s National Coordinator, Igbokwe Raphael Nnanna, described their continued registration as “unconstitutional, illegal and a violation” of Nigeria’s electoral laws.
Political tension and opposition reactions
The move is already stirring political controversy. Opposition figures have accused the administration of Bola Tinubu of trying to weaken alternative voices in the system.
Some parties allege a broader strategy to shrink the political space, including claims of interference in internal party affairs, though the government has not officially responded to those accusations in this case.
What this means for Nigeria’s democracy
Nigeria currently operates a multi-party system, with over a dozen registered political parties. Analysts say enforcing deregistration rules could streamline the ballot and reduce voter confusion, but it could also limit political diversity if applied selectively.
The Supreme Court had previously ruled in 2020 that INEC has the constitutional authority to deregister parties that fail to meet requirements, leading to the removal of several parties at the time. However, legal debates continue over how strictly those provisions should be enforced.
With future elections approaching, this case could set a major precedent. If the court rules in favour of deregistration, it may redefine how political parties survive and compete in Nigeria.
For many Nigerians watching closely, the key issue isn’t just legality, it’s whether the process strengthens democracy or raises fresh doubts about electoral fairness.