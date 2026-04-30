Ice Prince shares weight loss routine, reveals strict lifestyle changes behind transformation

Ice Prince reveals the high-discipline lifestyle and strict nutritional blueprint behind his dramatic physical and mental transformation.

Ice Prince reveals the high-discipline lifestyle and strict nutritional blueprint behind his dramatic physical and mental transformation.

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince reveals the strict lifestyle and diet changes behind his weight loss journey, including fasting, clean eating, daily workouts, and disciplined habits like early sleep, quitting smoking, and structured nutrition.

Ice Prince cut out sugar, alcohol, soda, bread, pasta, and seed/vegetable oils as part of a strict clean-eating plan.

He follows a disciplined fitness routine that includes daily workouts, morning and evening walks, and quitting smoking.

His lifestyle changes also include early bedtime, reading daily, celibacy, and structured sleep of 6–7 hours.

He uses intermittent fasting (OMAD and TWOMAD) and follows a 50% protein, 30% veggies, 20% carbs nutrition balance with simple drinks like water and herbal teas.

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Nigerian rapper Ice Prince has opened up about the habits behind his noticeable body transformation, revealing a very strict routine that mixes diet control, exercise, fasting, and lifestyle discipline.

The rapper, born Panshak Henry Zamani, is known for hits like Oleku and has been in the public eye for years. Now, a new post circulating online shows what he described as his personal “Testimony Of Grace… Work in progress…,” where he breaks down how he has been trying to stay fit and rebuild his lifestyle.

No sugar, no alcohol, no soda - full diet reset

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In the post, Ice Prince listed a long set of foods and habits he cut out completely. According to him, his diet now excludes:

“No sugar,” “No alcohol, wine or Energy Drinks,” “No Soda,” “No Noodles/Pasta,” and “No bread.” He also added, “No seed or Veg Oil,” pointing toward a very strict clean-eating approach.

The focus, from his breakdown, is clearly on whole foods and removing processed items as much as possible.

Daily workouts, walking and quitting smoking

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Beyond food, he also shared lifestyle changes tied to fitness and discipline. He wrote “Quit smoking,” alongside “Daily Walk Morning + Eve,” and “Daily workout Exercise,” showing a routine built around consistency rather than occasional training.

It’s a mix of cardio, movement, and structured exercise across the day.

Sleep schedule, reading and celibacy included

The rapper also went beyond fitness and diet, touching on mental and lifestyle structure. He listed “Celibacy,” “10 pm Bedtime,” “6/7 hours sleep,” and “1 hour Read Daily.”

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This part of his routine suggests he’s trying to regulate not just his body, but also his daily habits and focus.

Intermittent fasting and macro balance

On nutrition strategy, Ice Prince shared a breakdown of how he structures meals:

“50% Protein, 30% Veggies, 20% Carbs.”

He also rotates intermittent fasting styles, saying “OMAD 4 times a week” (one meal a day) and “TWOMAD 3 times a week.”

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Drinks and hydration choices

For drinks, his routine stays very simple. He sticks to “Water,” “Home made smoothie/ Coconut water,” and “Ginger Tea, Green Tea or Black coffee Daily.”

He also added a personal note at the end of the post, saying: “I have never tried or had interest in trying any drug or substance or supplements ever in my whole life.”

A growing trend among celebrities

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Ice Prince’s approach reflects a wider trend where celebrities now openly share detailed fitness routines focused on discipline, diet control, and long-term lifestyle change instead of quick fixes.