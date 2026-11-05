Advertisement

Hamilton: Tension at Mercedes Was Far Worse

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 08:10 - 05 November 2026
Advertisement

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claimed that the tension during his Mercedes stint was "far worse" compared to his current dynamic with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Advertisement

The duo endured a fraught Sunday race in Mexico City after Leclerc challenged Hamilton for the lead on the opening lap. The move forced both drivers off the track, opening the door for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to capitalize and claim victory.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton admitted to being deeply frustrated by the incident. The Briton is no stranger to intense teammate rivalries, having partnered Fernando Alonso at McLaren and Nico Rosberg at Mercedes. According to Hamilton, the feud with Rosberg was far more grueling than his recent clash with Leclerc.

"I've experienced far tougher times at Mercedes," Hamilton told the media. "There were some truly terrible moments, so I don't see any massive difference here. It was managed well at Mercedes, and I believe Fred is doing his absolute best too. He came to speak with me before the race, and I think he was concerned because he naturally wants both of his drivers to succeed."

The lap-one skirmish allowed Verstappen to slip past Hamilton and subsequently Leclerc, who was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. The blunder cost Ferrari a prime opportunity to secure their third win of the campaign.

Advertisement

Hamilton reiterated that his teammate's risk was completely unjustified:

"If I'm attacking from behind, taking all the risk, and it compromises the team, I have to take accountability because it affects so many people. In this instance, I was leading, and that move was simply unnecessary. We could have easily secured a one-two finish, which would have been huge for the team and everyone back at the factory who worked tirelessly on the upgrades."
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...