Gresini to field Fermin Aldeguer and Iker Lecuona in Qatar

Gresini Ducati has announced that Fermin Aldeguer and Iker Lecuona will lead their lineup for this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

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Aldeguer returns to MotoGP action after missing the previous two rounds in Australia and Malaysia due to a right-hand injury sustained in Indonesia. After crashing out at the end of lap two at Mandalika, he punched the asphalt in the run-off area in frustration, resulting in a fractured metacarpal bone in his right thumb.

Meanwhile, Lecuona is set for his third consecutive and fifth overall appearance for Gresini this premier class season. Having deputised for Aldeguer in the last two rounds, the Spaniard will now switch to the other side of the Gresini garage to stand in for Alex Marquez.