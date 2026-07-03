Golden Penny rewards dealers with over ₦266 million worth of prizes

Unveils new Golden Penny Penne 500g, expanding its premium pasta portfolio.

Golden Penny Foods, the iconic brand of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), turned the Balmoral Hall in Ikeja into one big celebration on 16 June 2026, bringing together dealers from across Nigeria for its 2026 B2C Dealers and Sales Conference. By the end of the day, the brand had awarded over ₦266 million in cash prizes and three brand-new 2025 Toyota Hilux trucks, while unveiling Golden Penny Penne 500g, the newest addition to its premium pasta range.

Themed Reset, Rebound, Win Big, the conference focused on aligning the company's commercial priorities for the year ahead, recognising outstanding dealer performance and reinforcing the partnerships that help put Golden Penny products on millions of Nigerian tables every day. While the prizes drew loud applause, the day's bigger message was clear: Golden Penny intends to keep investing in the dealers who power its nationwide distribution network.

More Than Just Prizes

The conference comes at a defining moment for Nigeria’s FMCG sector, shaped by shifting consumer demand, evolving distribution realities, and rising operating costs. Against this backdrop, Golden Penny used the occasion to position itself not merely as a brand that nurtures valuable relationships, but as one that grows with them.

Mr Devlin Hainsworth, Managing Director of Golden Penny Foods Limited

Speaking at the conference, Mr Devlin Hainsworth, Managing Director of Golden Penny Foods Limited, described the significance of the event for the brand and its dealer network.

"If you go the length and breadth of Nigeria, you will find a Golden Penny product in most households, but we could never have achieved that without our dealers. They work tirelessly every day to ensure our products reach wholesalers, retailers and ultimately Nigerian families. Many of these partnerships have spanned decades, making them far more than commercial relationships. Today's conference is about recognising that contribution, strengthening those bonds, and preparing to win even bigger together in the year ahead."

The rewards were also backed by a significant commercial commitment. According to Mr. Ademola Adeoye, Sales Director, B2C, Golden Penny Foods, the company is investing heavily in strengthening its route-to-market network to help dealers grow their businesses.

"Over the years, we've invested heavily in supporting our distributors and getting to the last mile. We have almost 2,000 secondary sales points across Nigeria attached to our distributors. This year, we're investing close to ₦45 billion behind redistribution infrastructure for our dealers, helping them move products from warehouses to wholesale and retail channels to enable them to run profitable businesses representing Flour Mills of Nigeria."

A New Pasta Joins the Family

Between the award presentations, Golden Penny pulled back the curtain on Golden Penny Penne 500g, expanding its premium pasta portfolio and marking the milestone as the first locally produced Penne pasta product made in Nigeria for Nigerians. Designed with a distinctive ridge texture that holds more sauce, the new pasta is aimed at helping families turn everyday meals into richer, more enjoyable dining experiences.

"For over six decades, Golden Penny has remained committed to nourishing families and bringing happiness to Nigerians every day through quality products. The launch of Golden Penny Penne reflects that promise. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we remain focused on understanding their needs and bringing innovative, high-quality products to the market,” said Mr Ilyas Kazeem, Director of Marketing, Food, Golden Penny Foods.

Big Wins, Bigger Smiles

While Golden Penny outlined its plans for the future and unveiled its newest product, the day's most anticipated moment remained the celebration of the dealers whose performance continues to drive the brand's success across Nigeria.

Across the National Core, Rising Star, Regional, Growth, Exclusivity and Millionaires Club categories, dealers walked away with everything from ₦1 million cheques to multi-million naira packages and brand new vehicles.

The biggest moment of the night belonged to Alh. Idris Saleh of Alh. Idris Saleh Nigeria Limited, who emerged the overall National Core winner and drove off with a 2025 Toyota Hilux and ₦15 million. Fulcrum Golden Heritage, represented by Mrs Adebayo Rukayat Oladunni, took second place with a Hilux and ₦12 million, while Kay Jay Zenith Limited, represented by Hajia Khadijat Amoo, rounded out the top three with a Hilux and ₦10 million.

The Rising Star Category, which recognises newer entrants to the dealer network who have demonstrated exceptional commercial momentum, was won by Opeyemi Baking Industry, represented by Alhaja Sanusi Modinat. Kay Jay Zenith Limited placed second, while Fulcrum Golden Heritage rounded out the top three.

The celebration extended far beyond the National Core and Rising Star categories. Regional Core awards stretched across Lagos, the East, West, North Central, North East and North West, while Growth Awards, FMN Exclusivity Awards, the Millionaires Club and category honours such as King of Pasta and Queen of Noodles recognised excellence across the dealer network.

Speaking on behalf of the winners, Hajia Khadijat Amoo, Chief Executive Officer of Kay Jay Zenith Limited, described the award as recognition of a long-standing partnership with the brand.

"This recognition means a great deal to me, and I'm proud to be a key distributor with Flour Mills. Being here today is something everyone wants to participate in. It's been a very good business. We've been with the number one food company in Nigeria, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

The 2026 conference builds on Golden Penny’s tradition of dealer engagement and product innovation. Following the successful unveiling of Golden Penny Penne 500g at the conference. It reaffirms the brand’s identity as one attuned to evolving consumer needs and nutritional trends across Nigeria.

As one of Nigeria’s most endearing FMCG brands, Golden Penny continues to anchor its market presence in the trust, performance, and loyalty of its dealer network, a relationship it regards as foundational to its mission of nourishing Nigerian families with quality, accessible, and affordable food products.

About Golden Penny

Golden Penny is the iconic brand of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), a leading food and agro-allied company in Nigeria. For generations, the Golden Penny brand has been a source of tasty, affordable, and superior-quality nutrition for Nigerian consumers.

With a broad product portfolio spanning flour, pasta, noodles, spreads, ball foods, breakfast cereals, edible oils, and more, the brand supports millions of households with food options designed to satisfy their diverse nutritional needs and everyday cravings.