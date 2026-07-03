BNXN claims NBA players earn much more than Nigerian musicians, teases new album on livestream

BNXN says NBA players earn far more than Nigerian musicians, citing conversations with friends in the league, while also revealing plans for his next album.

BNXN says NBA players have far more money than Nigerian musicians, based on his friendships with players in the league.

The singer made the remarks during a livestream, where he discussed the wealth gap between athletes and entertainers.

He also revealed plans to record his next album in Ghana and Barbados, although he did not announce a release date.

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Afrobeats singer Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has weighed in on the debate over who is richer, musicians or athletes, while also revealing plans for a new album.

The artist said that aside from footballers, NBA players are far wealthier than most musicians, including Nigerian artists.

BNXN, formerly known as Buju

BNXN made the comments during a recent livestream with streamer Ojo, where the pair reportedly spent about six hours in conversation.

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He said his friendship with a few NBA players has shown him firsthand how big the wealth gap is.

"I am friends with a few NBA players. These guys have so much money. Nigerian artists don't even have as much money as them," he said.

“I’m friends with a few NBA players and Nigerian artists don’t even have as much money as them” — Singer BNXN pic.twitter.com/uijSdhQRDS — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 3, 2026

BNXN did not name the NBA players he was referring to, or explain how the comparison was made.

During the same livestream, BNXN teased details of an upcoming album, revealing that he plans to record it across two countries.

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"I have a camp coming up in like a few months. It's kind of how I want to record my album. I want to do it in two countries, mainly Ghana and Barbados. I'm choosing Barbados because it's visa-free," he said.

He did not disclose a release date or further details about the project.

BNXN, born Daniel Etiese Benson, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was formerly known as Buju before rebranding to BNXN in 2022 to avoid confusion with Jamaican reggae artist Buju Banton.

He rose to prominence with hits like 'Finesse,' a collaboration with Pheelz that charted in the UK, and 'Lenu' featuring Burna Boy, who signed him to Spaceship Records.

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BNXN and Burna Boy for 'Lenu' music video

BNXN released his second studio album, Captain, on July 3, 2025. The 16-track project featured guest appearances from Seyi Vibez, Rema, Victony, and FOLA, and peaked at number two on the Apple Music Nigeria Album chart ahead of its release.

The album explored themes of self-realisation and artistic growth, blending Afrobeats, neo-soul, and amapiano influences.