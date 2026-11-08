[WATCH] Emotional moment Arokodare and ex-Man United star engage in prayer on the pitch

Following a dramatic 2-2 draw between Ajax and FC Twente, Tolu Arokodare and former Man United striker Wout Weghorst set rivalry aside to spend nearly three minutes in prayer together on the pitch.

Tolu Arokodare and former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst shared an emotional moment of prayer on the pitch after Ajax's 2-2 draw with FC Twente on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

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The two forwards spent nearly three minutes together, sharing Bible verses and expressing their faith after an intense Eredivisie encounter.

Arokodare and Weghorst share emotional moment after draw

Footage of the encounter, shared by ESPN NL on X, showed the Nigerian striker and the Netherlands international remaining on the pitch after the final whistle to pray together.

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Weghorst, who has frequently spoken publicly about his Christian faith, prayer and trusting God's timing throughout his career, later explained the significance of the moment.

Tolu 🤝 Wout Weghorst #tweaja https://t.co/dVYxZHzJdH — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) November 8, 2026

“Taking a moment together out of gratitude,” the former Manchester United forward said after the match.

The exchange offered a touching scene between two opponents whose afternoon had been defined by contrasting emotions, with Arokodare extending his scoring run while Weghorst became the chief architect of Twente's comeback.

Arokodare scores again as Weghorst denies Ajax victory

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Arokodare found the net for the fifth consecutive match, continuing his impressive run since joining Ajax from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Nigerian's contribution helped the Amsterdam side establish a two-goal advantage at De Grolsch Veste, but they were unable to hold on as Twente mounted a late recovery.

Weghorst scored twice in the second half to rescue a point for the hosts, completing his brace with a dramatic stoppage-time penalty to leave Ajax frustrated with a 2-2 draw.