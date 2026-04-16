If you love 'Behind the Scenes', here are 7 more Funke Akindele films to watch

Loved 'Behind the Scenes'? Here are 7 other Funke Akindele films, from box office hits to underrated gems, worth adding to your watchlist.

'Behind the Scenes' has renewed interest in Funke Akindele’s filmography after its record-breaking cinema run and Netflix debut.



From A Tribe Called Judah to Moms at War, the list highlights seven films that show her range across comedy, drama, and action.

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'Behind the Scenes', the Nigerian drama produced and directed by Funke Akindele, officially debuted on Netflix on April 3, 2026, having already made history at the cinema as the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time with over ₦2.7 billion in revenue.

If that film left you wanting more of Akindele's world, here are seven other films she has starred in, ranked from best to least.

Behind The Scenes is available for streaming on Netflix

1. A Tribe Called Judah (2023)

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This is the one that changed the conversation. 'A Tribe Called Judah' became the first Nollywood film to gross over ₦1 billion at the box office, a record it held until Behind the Scenes came along.

Akindele plays Jedidah, a fierce single mother with five sons from five different tribes and fathers. When she is diagnosed with kidney disease and needs ₦18 million for surgery, her sons, a mix of the responsible and the reckless, resort to robbing a suspected money launderer to save her life.

It is funny, emotional, deeply human, and available for streaming on Prime Video.

2. Battle on Buka Street (2022)

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'Before A Tribe Called Judah', this was the record holder. A comedic rivalry between two step-sisters, Yejide and Awele, whose beef over a food stall in the Otanwa community is really just the latest chapter in a generational war between their mothers.

Funke Akindele made the kind of film that makes you think of someone in your own family. You can watch on Prime Video.

3. No Way Through (2023)

This one is for those who want to see the sharper, more serious Akindele. She plays Jolade Okeniyi, a single mother so desperate to provide for her teenage daughter that she takes a job driving for a local drug cartel.

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The film is a gritty action drama that explores how quickly survival can pull an ordinary person into an extraordinary mess.

Directed by Chinaza Onuzo and produced by Inkblot Productions, it shows a different range from Akindele that fans of Behind the Scenes will appreciate. Also available on Prime Video.

4. Your Excellency (2019)

This was Akindele's directorial debut, and she chose politics as her subject which you can call bold and timely.

The film follows Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling billionaire who is obsessed with Donald Trump and stumbles his way into becoming a credible presidential candidate through the power of social media.

It is a sharp, funny satire that holds up surprisingly well. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. SHE Must Be Obeyed (2023)

A five-part miniseries rather than a movie, but it earns its place on this list. Funke Akindele plays Siyanbola Adewale, known as SHE, a music superstar who will step on anyone to stay at the top.

When a group forms specifically to expose and bring her down, the drama that follows pulls back the curtain on the music industry's darker side. If you enjoyed the showbiz tension in Behind the Scenes, this will feel familiar.

SHE Must Be Obeyed is available for streaming on Prime Video.

6. Reel Love (2025)

Lighter and more straightforward than the rest, 'Reel Love' is a Valentine's Day romance about two people who stage a fake relationship for social media clout and end up catching real feelings.

Akindele is not the lead here, the film belongs to Timini Egbuson, but her presence adds weight. It is a fun, easy watch if you are in the mood for something uncomplicated.

Reel Love is available on YouTube and Kava TV

7. Moms at War (2018)

The earliest film on this list, and the most modest. Two mothers compete fiercely to give their children the best shot at a scholarship.

Akindele won Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for her role, which tells you she brought her full self to it even in a smaller production.