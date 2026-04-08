Nigerian actor and film producer, John Tyler Ekanem, tells a spiritual story using totally different twists and plots in his new film, Brothers in Arms.

The feature film, which began showing on John Ekanem TV on Saturday, April 5, 2026, has become a source of discourse for fans and viewers alike.

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Without losing the essence of storytelling, Ekanem, who wrote the story as well as serving as Executive producer for the film, highlights the importance of prayers in the lives of both successful and struggling individuals.

Directed by Valentine Edochie, Brothers in Arms features Stan Nze, John Ekanem, Tana Adelana, Eso Dike, Blessing Obasi-Nze, and Chinonso Arubayi.

John Ekanem tells a faith-based story with a twist in Brothers in Arms

In the words of Tana Adelana, one of the cast of the film, the film is relaxing and enjoyable. “This is content for sit back, relax, and enjoy literally,” she said.

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Brothers in Arms tells the story of three ambitious partners—Chuka, Bola, and Jimoh—who rise from humble beginnings to build a thriving company rooted in trust and shared vision. As their success grows, so do the pressures of leadership, relationships, and personal desires.

When one partner begins to drift, struggling to balance business, loyalty, and personal life, cracks form within the brotherhood. They had to introspect and return to the core of their foundation - prayers - to surmount the troubles and problems threatening to tear down their core and all they have built.

“I am excited about the release of this film. It’s currently showing on John Ekanem TV, and I can assure you it’s a story that would literally leave you on the edge of your seats. For every season, Brothers in Arms is the right film for you, your brothers, sisters, friends, and associates because it gives insight into relatable events of our daily lives,” said Ekanem.

The film is produced by Oluwamayowa Lawrence for John Ekanem and YET studios.

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