FULL LIST: Roads, airport, barracks and other public facilities named and renamed after Tinubu since becoming president
At least eight major public facilities have been named after President Tinubu since May 2023.
The latest is the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway.
The list includes an airport, a barracks, roads, a polytechnic and an international conference centre.
The naming of public assets after a sitting president has generated both praise and criticism.
Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, several roads, public buildings, institutions and infrastructure projects across Nigeria have been named or renamed in his honour by the Federal Government, state governments and public agencies.
The latest addition is the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway, formerly known as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which was named after the President by the Federal Government.
The naming of public facilities after a sitting president has sparked public debate, with supporters describing the honours as recognition of Tinubu's leadership and contributions to national development, while critics argue that such honours are more appropriate after a public office holder has left office.
Below is a list of major public facilities and infrastructure that have been named after President Tinubu since he became president.
1. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway
Formerly known as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.
Named by the Federal Government in July 2026.
Works Minister Dave Umahi said the project was named after Tinubu in recognition of his vision and leadership.
2. Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna
Formerly Abubakar Imam International Airport.
Renamed by the Niger State Government in March 2024.
3. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, Abuja
Formerly Southern Parkway.
Renamed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration in May 2024.
4. Bola Tinubu Building (National Assembly Library)
The National Assembly named its newly completed library and legislative documentation centre after Tinubu in May 2024.
5. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC)
Named by the Nigeria Immigration Service.
Serves as the agency's technology and command centre.
6. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic, Abuja
Approved by the Federal Government in January 2025.
Located in Gwarinpa, Abuja.
7. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks, Abuja
A Nigerian Army military barracks in Asokoro named after the President in 2025.
8. Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja
The renovated International Conference Centre was renamed after Tinubu by the Federal Capital Territory Administration in 2025.
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Other facilities bearing Tinubu's name
Several state and local government projects also bear the President's name, including:
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ultra Modern Market, Lagos.
Bola Tinubu Memorial Hall.
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Legislative Building.
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Civic Centre.
Other community projects named by local councils in Lagos State.
The naming of these facilities has generated mixed reactions, with supporters describing them as deserved recognition for Tinubu's contributions to governance, while critics have questioned the growing number of public assets named after a serving president.