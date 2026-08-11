Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney stood in a Miami courtroom as she accepted a plea deal and received a six-year prison sentence for manslaughter

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney stood in a Miami courtroom as she accepted a plea deal and received a six-year prison sentence for manslaughter

From OnlyFans millions to prison meals: Courtney Clenney gets 6 years for boyfriend's death

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 stabbing death of boyfriend Christian Obumseli.

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney pleaded guilty to manslaughter over Christian Obumseli's 2022 death.

She was sentenced to six years in prison and will serve five years of probation after her release.

Clenney maintained she acted in self-defence, while Obumseli's family disputed her version of events.

The court also ordered mental health and substance abuse treatment and barred her from profiting from the case.

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Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has officially been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter over the 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

The sentencing brings one of the internet's most talked-about criminal cases to a close, more than three years after Obumseli was killed inside the couple's luxury apartment in Miami, Florida.

Clenney appeared in a Miami court on Monday, where she accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a deadly weapon. She had originally been facing a much more serious charge of second-degree murder, which could have resulted in a far longer prison sentence.

Apart from spending six years behind bars, the former content creator will also serve five years of probation after her release.

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The court also ordered that she undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations and complete any recommended treatment. She has also been barred from making money from the case through books, interviews or similar projects.

The relationship ended in tragedy

Christian Obumseli died in April 2022 after he sustained a fatal stab wound to the chest during a confrontation inside the couple's luxury Miami apartment.

Christian Obumseli died in April 2022 after being stabbed in the chest during an argument with Clenney inside their Miami apartment.

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Just days later, authorities arrested Clenney in Hawaii before charging her with second-degree murder.

Throughout the case, Clenney insisted she acted in self-defence, claiming Obumseli had been abusive during their relationship.

Her lawyer, Frank Prieto, also argued that she did not intentionally stab him but instead threw the knife while trying to protect herself.

"It shows the court that our client is in fact credible, her self-defense is credible, and the action she took that night was necessary to save her own life," Clenney's attorney Frank Prieto said.

However, the Obumseli family's lawyer strongly rejected that explanation.

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"That's inconsistent with common sense," attorney Larry Handfield said. "There's no way that you would, if you throw a knife, that the knife is going to land so deep in a downward position."

Troubling evidence emerged

Defense lawyer Frank Prieto argued before the court that Clenney acted in self-defense and threw the knife only to protect her own life.

As the investigation continued, prosecutors presented evidence suggesting the relationship between Clenney and Obumseli had become increasingly toxic before the fatal incident.

The court was shown videos of previous confrontations between the couple, while additional evidence released after Clenney's arrest painted a troubled picture of their relationship.

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At one point, Clenney's parents were also accused of illegally accessing Obumseli's computer during the investigation. Those charges were later dropped.

Family welcomes guilty plea

The guilty plea brought the criminal case to a close and marked another chapter in the years-long legal battle over Christian Obumseli's death.

As the trial date drew closer, Clenney's legal team reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, avoiding a full murder trial.

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Reacting to the development, Larry Handfield, who represents Obumseli's family, said the guilty plea was an important step toward helping the family move forward.

"Pleading guilty and accepting full responsibility will begin the process of bringing closure to a very tragic life-changing event for the Obumseli family."