Three suspected members of the kidnapping syndicate stood at the DSS headquarters in Enugu following their arrest by a joint security team

Three suspected members of the kidnapping syndicate stood at the DSS headquarters in Enugu following their arrest by a joint security team

"You can run, but Enugu will still find you" — DSS nabs church attack suspects, recovers 4 AK-47 rifles

Three suspects linked to the attack on St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Enugu have been arrested by security operatives. Four AK-47 rifles were recovered, one suspect was killed, and two abducted victims have regained their freedom.

Three suspects linked to the Enugu Catholic church attack have been arrested by the DSS and other security agencies.

One suspected kidnapper was killed during a shootout, while four AK-47 rifles and ammunition were recovered.

Two abducted victims, Seminarian Lawrence Igbo and Emmanuel Onwudi, have regained their freedom and identified the suspects.

The Enugu State Government warned criminals and anyone collaborating with them that they would be tracked down and prosecuted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three suspected members of the kidnapping gang behind the attack on St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Inoyi-Affa, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, have been arrested in a major security operation.

The suspects were picked up during a joint operation carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Enugu State Forest Guard, and other security agencies.

The church came under attack on August 2, with gunmen abducting three people, including a seminarian, sparking outrage among residents and renewed concerns over insecurity in parts of the South-East.

During the operation to track down the gang, one suspected kidnapper was killed after reportedly engaging security operatives in a gun battle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Security operatives also recovered four AK-47 rifles and ammunition, dealing what officials described as a major blow to the criminal network.

Security operatives recovered four AK-47 rifles and rounds of ammunition during the joint operation that neutralized one suspect and disrupted the criminal network.

The arrests were made public on Monday night after Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, visited the DSS headquarters to inspect the suspects.

Onyia confirmed that two of the abducted victims — Seminarian Lawrence Igbo and Emmanuel Onwudi — have regained their freedom. According to him, both victims identified the arrested men as those responsible for their abduction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There was one fatality in this process. It was one of the criminals that died in the process of apprehending them. Usually, criminal elements will not want to be apprehended easily without a fight, but our people were ready, and we have one fatality, while the others are here now as you can see; and they will face the full wrath of the law," he declared.

He said the state government remains committed to making Enugu a hostile environment for criminals through sustained investment in security and collaboration with security agencies.

"We made it very clear that if criminality becomes your venture, Enugu State is not the location to do that business; that we will pursue you, we will make sure we bring you to justice, and that was why we put the robust security architecture across the state, working in collaboration with the security forces to ensure that Enugu is uncomfortable for anybody that plans criminality, and you're seeing that very clearly.

Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, inspected the arrested suspects and seized weaponry on behalf of Governor Peter Mbah at the DSS headquarters

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are intentional in investing in and organising our security architecture to prevent crime. But if there is a breach, you can run, but cannot hide for long. We must get you. You can't commit these crimes in Enugu State and get away with it. No way," he said.

The SSG also warned residents against aiding kidnappers or supplying information to criminal groups, saying anyone found working with them would also be prosecuted.

"We will find you also, just as we have found these people, and we will prosecute you as part of this evil operation and this evil syndicate.

"Wherever you are, know that investigation is ongoing and that this government will track you down, and you will pay for your crimes in planning havoc on our citizens. So wherever you are, we are still coming for you," he stressed.

He also praised the DSS, the Nigerian Army, the Police, the Enugu State Forest Guard and other security personnel for the successful operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We also want to very highly commend all the security agencies: the DSS, Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, the Enugu State Forest Guard, the military services, others for being very instrumental in some of the work that was done, and continue to do in Enugu State," the SSG declared.