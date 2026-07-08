Abimbola Olawuyi di£s nearly two decades after d£ath of her journalist husband, Kola Olawuyi

Abimbola Olawuyi di£s nearly two decades after d£ath of her journalist husband, Kola Olawuyi

Nearly two decades after legendary investigative journalist Kola Olawuyi's death, his wife Abimbola dies — here's what happened

Abimbola Olawuyi, widow of late investigative journalist Kola Olawuyi, has died after a brief illness, 19 years after her husband's death. Here's what happened.

Abimbola Olawuyi died on July 6, 2026, after a brief illness, according to family sources.

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Her death comes 19 years after the passing of her husband, legendary investigative broadcaster Kola Olawuyi.

Former colleague Yomi Ayano confirmed the news in a Facebook statement.

Family members described Abimbola as the pillar of the family who dedicated nearly two decades to raising their four children after her husband's death.

Abimbola Olawuyi, the widow of late investigative broadcaster and journalist Kola Olawuyi, has died, nearly 19 years after the passing of her husband, bringing another wave of grief to one of Nigeria's best-known broadcasting families.

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Family sources said Pastor (Mrs) Taiwo Abimbola Olawuyi died on Monday, July 6, 2026, after a brief illness. Although the exact nature of the illness was not disclosed, relatives said she passed away peacefully.

A member of the Olawuyi family, who spoke to PM News on condition of anonymity, confirmed her death and described it as another painful loss for the family.

The late renowned investigative Journalist, Kola Olawuyi's widow, Pastor (Mrs) Taiwo Abimbola Olawuyi dies

According to the family source, Abimbola devoted almost two decades to raising the couple's four children after the death of her husband in 2007.

"Abimbola has been a pillar of strength for the family. Her death is really painful. She has been taking care of the family and the four children left by her husband, Kola Olawuyi, and now the children are orphans. Only God knows what lies ahead for them. I am deeply pained," the family member said.

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The news of her passing was also confirmed by Yomi Ayano, a former colleague of the late broadcaster, in a statement shared on his Facebook page.

Ayano wrote:

"Yes, it is true. The wife of my late boss, Akolawole Olawuyi, Pastor (Mrs) Taiwo Abimbola Olawuyi, joined her husband on 6 July 2026."

Late Akolawole Olawuyi and his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Taiwo Abimbola Olawuyi

He thanked friends, followers and former associates of Kolbims Communications Ltd. and the late broadcaster's programmes for reaching out to verify the reports.

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Kola Olawuyi died in March 2007 at a Lagos hospital. He was widely regarded as one of the pioneers of investigative broadcasting in South-West Nigeria and became a household name through his radio and television programmes ‘Iriri Aye’ and ‘Nnkan Nbe’, which focused on crime, ritual killings, fraud and other social issues. His fearless reporting and storytelling earned him widespread recognition across the region.

Following his death, Abimbola largely stayed away from public life, choosing instead to focus on raising their children and preserving the family's legacy. Family members described her as the backbone of the household who carried the responsibilities left behind after her husband's passing.