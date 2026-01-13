Fresh Drama as Regina Daniels Denies Stealing $40,000 From Ned Nwoko Amid Reported Arrest Warrant

The Nollywood actress claims her estranged husband is behind an arrest warrant issued against her and her family.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has denied allegations that she and her family stole $40,000 from the home of her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko. In a live video broadcast on social media on Monday, the 25-year-old addressed the claims directly, stating they were unfounded.

Daniels also alleged that Nwoko, 65, a Delta North senator and businessman, is responsible for an arrest warrant issued against her, her mother Rita Daniels, her brother Sammy West, and associates including her friend Ann.

The video, which has gone viral on X, comes amid ongoing disputes between the couple, including a custody battle over their two young sons. Police have made arrests in connection with the case, but neither Nwoko nor authorities have commented publicly on the latest developments.

Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko | Credit: Instagram

The allegations follow earlier reports of marital issues, including claims of domestic violence and infidelity. Daniels and her representatives have described the police actions as an attempt to discredit her during their separation.

Daniels Denies Allegations in Live Video

In a live video streamed on Monday, Regina Daniels addressed the theft accusations.

Regina Daniels | Instagram

She questioned the claims by noting that Nwoko does not keep large sums of cash at home, asking, "Ned doesn’t even keep money at home, so which one of us stole $40,000?" Daniels was joined by family members, including her brother Sammy and a relative known as Speedy, who had been summoned by police for questioning.

“There’s a warrant out for everybody, including me, We are being accused of stealing $40k”



— Regina Daniels https://t.co/aKO8r1Fv3P pic.twitter.com/lXVISL6dhM — Metro Naija (@metronaija) January 12, 2026

Speedy stated he was not at the residence on the day of the alleged theft and demanded CCTV footage as proof.

The session became tense when Sammy was reportedly detained again during the broadcast. Daniels preached calm while the drama unfolded on the live.

Regina Daniels’ brother and best friend arrested while on Instagram Live https://t.co/m4dyUVfZit pic.twitter.com/3rS4wOAohR — Metro Naija (@metronaija) January 12, 2026

The actress, known for roles in films such as "The Enemy I Know," has faced public scrutiny since her marriage to Nwoko. Recent developments include Daniels sharing results of a drug test conducted on 5 January 2026 in the UK, which came back negative, in response to Nwoko's earlier accusations of addiction.

Nwoko has dismissed the test, releasing WhatsApp messages and stating it reflects only "temporary abstinence."

Regina Daniels vs Ned Nwoko: Timeline of Events summary

Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko

The conflict between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko, which began in mid-2025, represents a significant breakdown in their relationship that has evolved from private marital discord into a complex legal and criminal matter. The initial signs of trouble emerged between June and August 2025, when rumours of infidelity and reports of domestic violence began to circulate.

Although both parties initially denied these allegations, the situation intensified in October 2025 when Nwoko publicly accused Daniels of battling addiction. In an effort to clear her name, Daniels provided a negative drug test from the UK. However, this gesture did little to de-escalate the tension, as Nwoko openly questioned the validity and authenticity of the results.

Regina Daniels and husband Ned Nwoko

As the year drew to a close, the dispute shifted toward the couple’s children and the legal rights of both parents. By November 2025, Daniels claimed she had been restricted from seeing her children, marking a painful transition in the conflict. This led to a decisive legal battle in December, where a court ultimately granted Nwoko full custody. The court's decision was particularly firm, as it rejected a human rights petition filed by Daniels and mandated that she undergo supervised therapy as a condition of the new arrangement.

This period marked a significant legal setback for Daniels, as the judicial system appeared to side with Nwoko’s concerns regarding her lifestyle.