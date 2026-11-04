Francesco Bagnaia counting down the days until Ducati departure

Francesco Bagnaia has admitted that the final three race weekends of the 2026 MotoGP season will come down to pure "survival", with no resolution in sight for his persistent struggles aboard the Ducati GP26.

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The two-time world champion had pinned high hopes on the Malaysian Grand Prix, viewing the Sepang circuit as his best opportunity for a strong result before parting ways with the Borgo Panigale squad at the end of the campaign. Last season, the Italian overcame technical difficulties at the venue to claim pole position and a sprint race victory, which had given him confidence heading into this year's event.

However, the reality proved vastly different. After qualifying down in tenth and smashing his windscreen in frustration, Bagnaia could only muster 13th place in Sunday's main race, having dropped outside the points-paying positions at one stage.

Asked if he is already counting down the days until the end of the year, Bagnaia replied: "Yes, and not just from this moment on."

When questioned about what he can expect from the final rounds after such a disappointing showing at one of his favourite circuits, he was succinct: "Survival."

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A chronic lack of grip has hampered the Italian since the start of the season, although he did manage strong results in the opening half, including four consecutive Sunday podiums and a sprint win in Brno. Following the summer break, his form dropped sharply, with his best results across the last eight rounds limited to a pair of sixth-place finishes in the sprints. The 29-year-old explained that he was unable to push to the limit for even a single lap on Sunday at Sepang, with his pace dropping off dramatically in the closing stages.

"Everything unfolded exactly as I expected – nothing more, nothing less. On Saturday, I was just lucky it rained. On Sunday, it was clear that my primary limitation was grip. I tried to manage it, but after just five laps the rear tyre was completely gone and I simply had to think about finishing. My final lap was a 2:05.1. For me, that is exceptionally slow knowing what I am capable of here, but that is the reality. We have to accept it. There are three rounds left and we will try to make the most of them," Bagnaia said. "It was super easy because I didn't have the chance to push at all. I was just cruising," the Italian remarked ironically when asked how difficult it was to manage on worn rubber.