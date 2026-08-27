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Police invite VeryDarkMan to provide evidence over claim officers share travellers’ details with kidnappers

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 10:31 - 27 August 2026
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Social media influencer, VeryDarkMan (VDM).
Social media influencer, VeryDarkMan (VDM).
The Nigeria Police Force has invited VeryDarkMan to provide evidence for his claims that officers at checkpoints share travellers’ information with kidnappers.
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  • Police rejected VeryDarkMan’s allegations as unsubstantiated and said officers across the country face dangerous conditions while fighting kidnappers and other criminals.

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  • The invitation comes after VeryDarkMan’s controversial NBA conference speech, where he made claims about insecurity and later clarified his apology to the military.

  • The Nigeria Police Force has invited social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, for questioning over claims he made at the recently held Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference

The invitation followed allegations made by VDM during a panel session at the NBA Annual General Conference on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, where he spoke about insecurity and his experiences covering violent incidents across Nigeria.

VDM, who described himself as an online police, blamed politics for Nigeria’s insecurity and alleged that police officers at checkpoints identify travellers who may be able to pay ransom and pass information about them to kidnappers ahead.

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In a statement, the Nigeria Police Force said it had taken note of the allegations and rejected them as unsubstantiated and damaging to an institution responsible for protecting millions of Nigerians.

The Force said its personnel deployed to checkpoints and other locations are there to prevent crime, detect criminal activity and protect citizens, not facilitate kidnapping.

It also highlighted the risks faced by police officers, noting that personnel have been ambushed, attacked and killed by terrorists, kidnappers and other violent criminals.

The police said the Force comprises hundreds of thousands of officers who work under difficult and dangerous conditions, including at checkpoints exposed to criminal elements.

It added that while individual officers found guilty of misconduct would face internal disciplinary measures and the law, the entire institution should not be condemned based on allegations made without evidence.

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The Force has therefore invited VDM to provide evidence to support his claims and explain how he arrived at his conclusions.

Accordingly, the Nigeria Police Force hereby invites Mr. Martins Vincent Otse to produce, without delay, the evidence upon which he based these serious allegations, including any evidence that police personnel at checkpoints identify wealthy individuals and subsequently transmit information about them to kidnappers for the purpose of facilitating their abduction”

The Force also reaffirmed its commitment to investigating credible allegations of misconduct and taking action where wrongdoing is established.

However, it urged anyone with credible evidence of misconduct to present it through the appropriate channels, while cautioning members of the public against making or sharing unverified allegations about national security institutions.

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Recall that VDM’s appearance at the NBA conference had sparked mixed reactions, with some Nigerians questioning his invitation to an event attended by senior lawyers, while others praised his presence and influence.

During his speech, he also made controversial claims about the roles of government officials, police, military, immigration and customs in Nigeria’s insecurity. Following his remarks, a military representative cautioned him against making claims he could not prove, after which he apologised to the Nigerian military. 

VDM later clarified that his apology was not for the statements he made but for how they were perceived.

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