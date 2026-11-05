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Former Manchester United Owner Sides with Fans Against Glazers and Ratcliffe

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 09:15 - 05 November 2026
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Former Manchester United chairman Martin Edwards has sided with supporters protesting against Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family's plans to build a new £2 billion stadium. The man who ran the club between 1980 and 2002 and appointed Sir Alex Ferguson insists the hierarchy should focus primarily on the playing squad rather than constructing a new home for the Red Devils.

United plan to leave Old Trafford and construct a new 100,000-seater venue adjacent to the current ground. However, Edwards understands the frustration of fans who are reluctant to see massive infrastructure investment while the team struggles on the pitch. "There's no point in having a wonderful stadium if you can't fill it. You can talk about new stadiums and everything else, but the most important thing is always the players, what happens on the pitch, and achieving success," he stated.

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"The last thing United fans want to hear about right now is a new stadium when their team is 17th in the league, below Coventry. The priority has to be the squad. The club needs investment, and the team certainly needs it. When I look at the squad, I wonder why they aren't performing better. There are good individuals, but have the right choices been made? Do we need midfielders, a left-back, or a centre-forward?" the former club chief commented.

Edwards refrained from giving a definitive assessment of Michael Carrick's position or whether he should remain in charge. "I can't judge. You have to be inside the club to know. When I was chairman, I had information that supporters didn't have, which allowed me to make the right decisions. I still go to games, and for me, it's always special," he added.

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