Former Manchester United Owner Sides with Fans Against Glazers and Ratcliffe

Former Manchester United chairman Martin Edwards has sided with supporters protesting against Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family's plans to build a new £2 billion stadium. The man who ran the club between 1980 and 2002 and appointed Sir Alex Ferguson insists the hierarchy should focus primarily on the playing squad rather than constructing a new home for the Red Devils.

United plan to leave Old Trafford and construct a new 100,000-seater venue adjacent to the current ground. However, Edwards understands the frustration of fans who are reluctant to see massive infrastructure investment while the team struggles on the pitch. "There's no point in having a wonderful stadium if you can't fill it. You can talk about new stadiums and everything else, but the most important thing is always the players, what happens on the pitch, and achieving success," he stated.