Follow the NBA Live on Sportal.bg: 14-Game Slate Tonight

A jam-packed slate awaits basketball fans in the early hours of Thursday, November 5, with a massive 14-game NBA schedule on tap. You can follow all the action live on Sportal.bg .

The action tips off at 2:00 AM Bulgarian time with one of the most intriguing matchups of the night, as the Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia leads the Eastern Conference with a 7-1 record, while Detroit sits right behind in second at 6-1. The two sides have already met once this season, with the Pistons securing a 106-93 win. The hosts will be without Jalen Duren, while Joel Embiid remains on a minutes restriction due to a foot issue.

Also starting at 2:00 AM, the Washington Wizards welcome the Atlanta Hawks. The hosts are fourth in the East at 4-3, while Atlanta sits seventh with a 4-4 record.

At 2:30 AM, the Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston holds third place in the Eastern Conference at 5-2, while Milwaukee has struggled out of the gate, sitting 14th with just one win and six losses.

At the same time, the Brooklyn Nets host the Charlotte Hornets in a battle near the bottom of the East. Charlotte is ninth at 3-5, while Brooklyn sits in 15th place at 1-6.

The third 2:30 AM matchup sees the New York Knicks clash with the Chicago Bulls. The Knicks are eighth in the conference at 3-4, while Chicago is 13th at 1-6 and riding a five-game losing streak.

At 3:00 AM, the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Indiana Pacers. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference at 6-1, sitting just half a game behind leaders Houston, while Indiana is 12th in the East at 2-6 on a five-game losing skid.

Also at 3:00 AM, the New Orleans Pelicans host the Utah Jazz. The Pelicans are 11th in the West at 3-4 and enter the contest on a three-game winning streak, while Utah is second from bottom at 1-6, having dropped five consecutive games.

The final 3:00 AM fixture pits the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Thunder are fifth in the West at 5-2, while Cleveland sits sixth in the East at 4-3. This will be the second straight meeting between the two, with OKC claiming the first 117-112. However, the Thunder continue to deal with significant injury woes, missing Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace.

At 3:30 AM, Western Conference leaders Houston Rockets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Houston boasts an impressive 7-1 record, while Minnesota is eighth at 5-3, making this one of the marquee upper-bracket clashes of the night.

At 4:00 AM, the Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers. The teams enter in vastly different positions—Portland sits third in the West at 5-1, while Phoenix languishes in 12th with just one victory from five outings.

Simultaneously, the Denver Nuggets entertain the Toronto Raptors. Denver is 10th in the West at 3-3, while Toronto occupies fifth place in the East at 4-3.

At 4:30 AM, the San Antonio Spurs face the Dallas Mavericks. The Spurs are sixth in the West at 5-2 on a five-game winning streak, while Dallas is ninth at 4-3. This will be the second meeting between the Texas rivals this season, with San Antonio taking the first 122-106.

At 5:00 AM, the Sacramento Kings host the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are fourth in the West at 6-2 following back-to-back wins, while Sacramento is rooted to the bottom of the standings in 15th at 1-6.

The final game of the night tips off at 5:30 AM, with the Los Angeles Clippers hosting the Miami Heat. The Clippers are 13th in the West at 1-6 having lost six straight, while Miami is 10th in the East at 2-5. For the visitors, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable despite a sprained wrist, while Rui Hachimura and Derrick Jones Jr. are set to return for the Clippers.