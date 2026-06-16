Nigerians question FG's plan to deploy 10,000 electric tricycles amid power challenges

While the Federal Government prepares to roll out 10,000 electric tricycles to lower transportation costs, citizens are raising sharp concerns over how they will be powered given Nigeria's volatile electricity supply

While the Federal Government prepares to roll out 10,000 electric tricycles to lower transportation costs, citizens are raising sharp concerns over how they will be powered given Nigeria's volatile electricity supply

Nigerians have reacted to the Federal Government's plan to deploy 10,000 electric tricycles from August, with many questioning the feasibility of the initiative amid persistent electricity and security challenges.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced that 10,000 electric tricycles will be deployed from August, starting in the North-East before expanding nationwide.

The Federal Government says the initiative is part of broader transport reforms aimed at reducing transportation costs, promoting clean energy and improving logistics.

Many Nigerians criticised the plan, arguing that the government should prioritise electricity supply, insecurity and food production before introducing electric-powered transport.

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The Federal Government's plan to roll out 10,000 electric tricycles across Nigeria from August has sparked mixed reactions, with many Nigerians questioning how the initiative will work in a country still struggling with electricity supply.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the programme on Monday while receiving members of Transporters for Tinubu/Shettima 2027 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Shettima, the electric tricycles will first be deployed in communities across the North-East by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) before the project is expanded to other regions through the country's development commissions.

He said President Bola Tinubu had approved the nationwide expansion of the initiative as part of broader efforts to modernise transportation, lower mobility costs and promote cleaner energy alternatives.

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Vice President Kashim Shettima announced that the pilot phase of the 10,000 electric tricycle project will kick off in the North-East via the NEDC before expanding nationwide.

"The President has approved the replication of the electric tricycle initiative in other parts of the country through the various regional development commissions," the Vice President said.

Shettima explained that the administration is working towards building an integrated transport and logistics network that connects roads, railways, ports, airports, inland waterways and alternative fuel-powered vehicles.

According to him, the goal is to create a system that makes it easier and cheaper to move people and goods across the country while boosting economic activities.

"Our vision is an unbroken logistics chain, where a container moves from a deep-sea port to a rail wagon, then to a CNG-powered truck, and finally to a trader in Ariaria Market or Maiduguri without delay or policy failure," Shettima stated.

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The Vice President also highlighted the government's push for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) adoption, saying the initiative is already helping to reduce transportation costs.

"We said CNG could cut fuel costs by over 60 per cent, and many called it fantasy. Today, heavy-duty trucks run on Nigerian gas, proving sceptics wrong and returning money to the pockets of transport operators," he said.

He further pointed to ongoing reforms in the maritime sector, including the operation of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, implementation of the National Single Window project and renewed investment in inland waterways.

Despite public skepticism over electric vehicles, the presidency insists the project is part of a successful clean energy push that includes active CNG truck deployment.

"Before this administration, clearing a container could become an encounter with frustration, corruption and decay. We promised to unlock the blue economy.

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"Today, with the Lekki Deep Sea Port operational, the National Single Window taking shape and inland waterways receiving renewed attention, our ports are preparing to compete with the world's best," he added.

Shettima assured transport workers that the government would continue to support policies aimed at affordable energy, better working conditions and improved transport infrastructure.

"This administration will continue to stand with the Nigerian transporter. We shall continue to fight for affordable fuel, insurable fleets, bankable contracts and dignified working conditions. We shall build roads that last, rail lines that connect our people, ports that function efficiently and airports that reflect our national pride," he said.

Earlier, Technical Adviser to the Vice President on Transportation, Logistics and Innovation, Prince Segun Obayendo, said transport unions and associations across the aviation, maritime, rail and road sectors had endorsed the Tinubu administration and pledged support ahead of the 2027 election.

The announcement, however, quickly generated reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing doubts about the practicality of electric-powered transportation in a country where electricity supply remains unreliable.

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One user wrote, "There is no light but we want to engage in electric tricycles... Okay ooo."

Another criticised the initiative, saying, "Always poverty mentality interventions."

A third commenter argued that Nigeria should focus on mass transit systems instead, writing, "Others are thinking metro and buses, these ones will rather turn us to India!!!"

Some reactions were more political. One user wrote, "Poverty enforcement VP. 'I will be in charge of security, Tinubu will be in charge of the economy.' Have you swapped positions?"

Others said the government should focus on insecurity and food production before introducing electric vehicles.

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"Electric tricycle is not what we need per se, we are hungry, farmers are left with phobia in their camps due to excessive killing by herdsmen, food production has dropped, help us with insecurity so as to boost food production," one commenter wrote.

Electric tricycle is not what we need per se, we are hungry, farmers are left with phobia in there camps due to excessive killing by herdsmen, food production has dropped, help us with insecurity so to boost food production.



Secure our lives first then we will secure daily bread — Olami+1 🇳🇬 (@Ogundipe_MO) June 16, 2026

Another added, "Secure our lives first then we will secure daily bread."