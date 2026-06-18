Nigerians won't pay new fuel or telecom taxes, FG clarifies

The Federal Government has confirmed that the VAT waiver on petroleum products remains active, dismissing reports of a new fuel tax or surcharge.

The Federal Government has confirmed that the VAT waiver on petroleum products remains active, dismissing reports of a new fuel tax or surcharge.

FG clears the air: no new taxes on fuel or telecom services

SUMMARY

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The Federal Government is not introducing new taxes on fuel or telecom services.

Recent IMF recommendations to add these taxes are strictly advisory and not binding.

The current VAT waiver on fuel remains active, and the telecom excise duty remains repealed.

The Federal Government has dismissed reports claiming it plans to introduce new taxes on fuel and telecommunications services, saying no such policy is being considered.

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The clarification came after concerns were raised over recommendations contained in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest Article IV Consultation Report on Nigeria.

The report suggested that the country could expand its tax base by extending Value Added Tax (VAT) to petroleum products and introducing excise duties on telecommunications services .

However, the Federal Ministry of Finance said the IMF's recommendations are only advisory and do not represent government policy.

In a statement, the ministry stressed that decisions on taxation are made solely by the Nigerian government through constitutional and legislative processes.

"The recommendations contained in the IMF Article IV Consultation Report are advisory and not binding. They do not automatically translate into government policy or fiscal measures," the ministry said.

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The Federal Government dismissed recommendations to expand the tax base through petroleum products, keeping the current VAT waiver on fuel active.

The government also clarified that the VAT waiver on petroleum products remains in place and that there are no plans to introduce new taxes on fuel.

It further explained that although the law provides for a possible fuel surcharge, such a measure can only take effect through a ministerial order published in the Official Gazette. According to the ministry, no such process is currently underway.

The proposed 5% telecom tax remains repealed under Nigeria's current fiscal laws, protecting consumers from additional network charges.

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On telecommunications, the government said reports of a new tax are false, noting that the excise duty previously proposed for telecom services has already been repealed under Nigeria's new tax laws.

Rather than introducing new taxes, the government said its focus is on improving tax administration, increasing compliance, plugging revenue leakages and expanding economic activity to boost revenue.

The ministry added that any future tax policy would be communicated through official channels and implemented only in accordance with the law.

A typical busy day in Lagos, where transportation costs for danfos and private cars contribute to the overall cost of living.

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The clarification comes amid growing public concern over the cost of living, with many Nigerians worried that additional taxes on fuel or telecommunications services would further increase household expenses.

The IMF's Article IV Consultation is an annual review of Nigeria's economy during which the Fund assesses economic performance and offers policy recommendations.