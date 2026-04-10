Nigeria may soon lose ability to effectively monitor aircraft as radar infrastructure weakens, NAMA warns

Nigeria’s aviation authorities warn that weakening radar systems could pose safety risks to the country’s airspace and air traffic control operations.

Nigeria’s aviation authorities have raised concerns that the country’s airspace may face increasing safety risks due to weakening radar surveillance systems used for monitoring aircraft movements.

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Officials from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) warned that some of the radar facilities responsible for tracking flights across the country are gradually deteriorating, potentially affecting the efficiency of air traffic control operations.

Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar, Managing Director, NAMA

Radar systems are critical for air navigation as they allow controllers to monitor aircraft positions, manage flight paths, and ensure safe distances between planes within Nigeria’s airspace.

According to the report, ageing infrastructure and maintenance challenges have contributed to the weakening performance of some of the equipment.

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The development has raised concerns within the aviation sector about the long-term safety and reliability of air traffic monitoring in the country.

Nigeria’s aviation sector is experiencing increasing passenger traffic and expanding airline operations

Nigeria’s airspace is overseen by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, which works with NAMA to ensure that international aviation safety standards are maintained.

Industry stakeholders warn that if radar infrastructure continues to weaken without urgent upgrades or replacement, it could affect the country’s ability to effectively track aircraft and manage busy flight routes.

Nigeria operates several radar installations as part of its Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria project, which was introduced to improve air traffic monitoring across the country’s major airports and flight corridors.

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Increase in passenger traffic require reliable system upgrades -- aviation authorities

However, aviation experts say the system now requires upgrades and sustained investment to maintain optimal performance.

The concerns come at a time when Nigeria’s aviation sector is experiencing increasing passenger traffic and expanding airline operations, which require reliable surveillance systems to maintain safe skies.