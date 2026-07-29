Ayra Starr's new album drops in August — everything confirmed and what's still rumour

Ayra Starr's third album, Starr Girl, arrives in August. Here's everything confirmed so far, from the release date and songs to rumoured features.

Ayra Starr will release her third studio album, Starr Girl, on August 14.

Four songs and collaborations with Wizkid and Rema have already been confirmed.

Other reported tracks and guest features remain unconfirmed ahead of the album's release.

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Nigerian singer Ayra Starr is set to release her third studio album, Starr Girl, on August 14, marking her first full-length project since 2024's The Year I Turned 21 and one of the most anticipated Afrobeats releases of the year.

The album was first announced during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, where Starr revealed both the title and an initial July 2026 release window. The date was later pushed back a month to August 14, alongside the unveiling of the album's official cover art, shared across social media and on Roc Nation's website.

🚨 AYRA STARR ANNOUNCES HER 3RD STUDIO ALBUM “STARR GIRL” ON THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW 💿



IT ARRIVES THIS JULY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/D6PPqAzWVQ — THE DEBUT HUB (@thedebuthub) April 16, 2026

The cover and the story behind it

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Starr Girl album cover

The artwork was shot by Paris-based photographer Axle Jozeph, who previously worked on the cover for Starr's 2025 single ‘All the Love.’ The cover sees Starr rocking a purple gele, a deliberate nod to her Nigerian roots, and was produced by Oyinkan Adeshoye, with creative direction handled by Peter Famosa, Richie Igunma and Ola Badmus.

Why the album sounds different this time

Ayra Starr has been open about approaching Starr Girl differently from her first two projects, both of which followed an age-and-numbers concept tied to specific chapters of her life. She has described this one as a broader creative statement, speaking about "existing in multitudes" and encouraging fans to expect variety, with confirmed genres spanning Afrobeats, R&B and dancehall-influenced pop.

Ayra Starr talks about her versatility and how her new album "StarrGirl" is about her existing in multitudes https://t.co/GflB5FmEld pic.twitter.com/orvVS320UV — Ayra Starr HQ (@ayrastarrhq) July 26, 2026

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The songs confirmed so far

Four tracks are now officially confirmed as part of the album. ‘Gimme Dat,’ her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Wizkid, arrived in April 2025. ‘Who's Dat Girl,’ her first official pairing with Rema, followed in October 2025. ‘Where Do We Go’ came out in March 2026.

Most recently, ‘Tornado,’ a confident, Latin-percussion-inflected Afrobeats track produced by Skillies, Shizzi and RiotUSA, was released on June 12, following a live preview at her NPR Tiny Desk performance. Beyond these four, no complete or official tracklist has been released by Mavin Records or Roc Nation as of publication.

What fans are saying after her Vault FM session

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Additional details have emerged from listeners who tuned into a live session Starr held on Vault FM on July 29. According to accounts from that session, Starr referenced two further songs expected to appear on the album: ‘Misunderstood,’ and ‘Ms. Paper,’ reportedly a collaboration with artist Theodora.

Neither track has yet been confirmed through an official Mavin or Roc Nation announcement, so both remain unverified beyond what attendees have reported.

Ayra Starr performs unreleased track “Misunderstood” at Teen Vogue Fest 🇺🇸 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ziVxBnS7FN — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) July 25, 2026

Features: confirmed versus rumoured

Wizkid and Rema remain the only fully confirmed collaborators, both through already-released singles. Theodora's reported feature on ‘Ms. Paper’ would mark a third, pending official confirmation.

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Other names, including Zayn and Leon Thomas, have circulated online following a leaked info in June that reportedly previewed snippets from the album, but neither has been confirmed by Starr, Mavin or Roc Nation. Earlier reports from April also floated possible appearances from Doechii and Asake, though neither has resurfaced in more recent coverage.

What comes next