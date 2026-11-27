Femi Azeez expressed his relief and excitement after finally making his Brighton debut in a 4-0 UEFA Conference League win over Universitatea Craiova, ending an 86-day wait ruined by injury

Super Eagles forward Femi Azeez has expressed his excitement after finally making his competitive debut for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 4-0 victory over Universitatea Craiova in the UEFA Conference League.

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The winger came off the bench at half-time, ending an 86-day wait to feature for the Premier League club following an injury-disrupted start to his career at the Amex Stadium.

Azeez makes Brighton debut after frustrating wait

Brighton secured a comfortable victory on Thursday evening through goals from Ibrahim Osman, who scored twice, Maxim De Cuyper and Charalampos Kostoulas.

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Manager Fabian Hurzeler introduced several changes at the interval, with Azeez replacing Matt O'Riley to make his first competitive appearance since arriving from Millwall as a deadline-day signing.

The Nigerian immediately offered glimpses of his attacking qualities, using his pace, dribbling ability and willingness to take on defenders to trouble the Romanian opposition.

He came close to marking his debut with a goal but sent his effort over the crossbar, leaving him disappointed despite the team's convincing result.

Speaking after the match, Azeez admitted that finally getting onto the pitch was a special moment after months of waiting.

"It felt great. It's been a long time coming; really, really happy to get on the pitch and play in front of these fans. Getting the ball straight away calmed the nerves," he told UEFA's official website.

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"[I] got into a rhythm and probably should have scored that chance; bit disappointed about that one. I like creating opportunities, being dangerous, and I need to get the match minutes in my legs."

Super Eagles hopeful explains injury frustration

Azeez also opened up about the fitness problems that delayed his Brighton debut, revealing that he arrived from Millwall carrying a minor issue before encountering further difficulties.

"It's been frustrating. I joined with a small issue from my last club, picked up an issue with fitness. It's been frustrating but it's nice to get out there with the boys and put that behind me."

The 25-year-old acknowledged that adapting to Brighton's demanding playing style had required considerable work, particularly their intense counter-pressing approach.

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"I knew it was going to be intense but experiencing it first hand is different. I'm fitter than I've ever been but we're very demanding on the counter-pressing. It's taken me a while to get up to speed but I'm looking forward now."