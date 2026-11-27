Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has celebrated another major milestone after graduating with an MSc in International Sports Management at Wembley Stadium, dedicating the achievement to her mother

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has celebrated another major milestone after graduating with a Master of Science degree in International Sports Management from the Global Institute of Sport.

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The Nigerian football star received her postgraduate qualification at a ceremony held at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, dedicating the achievement to her mother.

Oshoala celebrates academic milestone at Wembley

A video circulating on social media captured the 31-year-old being called forward alongside other graduands during the institution's graduation ceremony.

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Oshoala subsequently shared photographs from the occasion on her social media accounts, expressing her happiness at completing the programme and making her mother proud.

“I don finally mk Mama proud,” she wrote, accompanying the pictures with an emotional message that reflected the personal significance of the achievement.

The qualification adds another dimension to Oshoala's remarkable journey, with the forward balancing the demands of professional football with her academic pursuits.

Her decision to pursue a postgraduate degree in International Sports Management also reflects an interest in developing knowledge beyond her achievements on the pitch.

Six-time African queen adds to remarkable legacy

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Widely regarded as one of Africa's most successful female footballers, Oshoala has enjoyed an illustrious career representing several prominent clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona.

The Nigerian currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal while remaining part of the Super Falcons setup.

She is a six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, having collected numerous domestic and continental honours throughout her career.

Her latest achievement at Wembley provides another reason to celebrate, particularly for her family, as she continues to build a legacy that extends beyond football.