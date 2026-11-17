Fela's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction shines spotlight on nephew Baba Kuboye ahead of 'One of One' release with MASSEY

The Nigerian-born, US-based musician is set to release 'One of One', a collaboration with American artist MASSEY, on December 13 as part of his forthcoming album, AFROVERSE II – GLOBAL CYCLE.

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has given the world another reason to celebrate one of Africa's most influential musical figures. Beyond the historic recognition, the moment is also bringing renewed attention to the musical family and generations of talent connected to his legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of those names is Baba Kuboye.

A US-based singer, songwriter, rapper and multi-instrumentalist, Baba is Fela's nephew and the son of celebrated Afro-Jazz musicians Fran and Tunde Kuboye. While his family history places him within one of Nigeria's most significant musical lineages, Baba has spent years building a sound and identity of his own.

Fela was officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2026 class on November 14, receiving the Early Influence Award. The recognition acknowledges his contribution to the development of global music, particularly his pioneering fusion of West African rhythms, jazz, funk and soul into Afrobeat.

For Baba, this is more than a moment of family pride. It is a reminder of the cultural history from which his own musical journey emerged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raised in Lagos, Baba grew up in an environment where music was part of everyday life. His parents were active in the city's jazz scene, performing at their resident club, Jazz 38, where he was exposed to live instrumentation and performance from an early age.

That upbringing shaped his relationship with music and his eventual decision to pursue a career that crosses genres and borders.

His journey has also attracted international recognition. In 2023, his song Ikoyi Boy won Best Afrobeat Song at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards. In 2025, AIYE, featuring Mercy Alu, won Best Afro-Jazz Song at the Intercontinental Music Awards. His musical profile also records a 2025 Grammy nomination connected to Antonio Vegara's acclaimed album The Fury in the Contemporary Blues category.

Now, Baba is preparing another international collaboration.

Titled 'One of One', the new single brings Baba Kuboye together with American musician MASSEY. The song is scheduled for release on Sunday, December 13, 2026, and forms part of Baba's forthcoming album, AFROVERSE II – GLOBAL CYCLE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MASSEY brings a distinctly different musical background to the collaboration. His sound draws from rock, funk, neo-disco and neo-grunge, combining unconventional arrangements with cinematic songwriting and storytelling.

The pairing introduces an interesting meeting of musical worlds: an artist whose roots are deeply connected to Afrobeat and Afro-Jazz working with a musician whose sound draws from alternative rock and funk.

For Baba Kuboye, the timing is particularly significant. As Fela's music and influence receive fresh international recognition, he is preparing to introduce another expression of his own artistry to a global audience.

The conversation around Fela's legacy will undoubtedly continue, but Baba's story is also about what comes next: a new generation of musicians drawing from their cultural foundations while finding new ways to express themselves.