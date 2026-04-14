Nigeria earns three spots in AMA Afrobeats category as 52nd edition nominations drop

Afrobeats stars, Rema, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, secure nominations in the Afrobeats category as the 52nd American Music Awards nominees are announced.

The American Music Awards (AMAs), one of America's most prestigious music honours, has announced the nominees for its 52nd annual edition, and Nigeria is well represented.

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The AMAs, produced by Dick Clark Productions since 1974, determines its winners entirely by public vote. Fans decide through the AMAs website and social media, making it one of the few major awards shows where audience power is everything.

Wizkid, AMAs 2026 Nominee | Credit: Getty

The 52nd ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 25, 2026 and will be hosted by Queen Latifah, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Leading the overall nominations tally is Taylor Swift with eight, followed closely by Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, and sombr with seven each, while Alex Warren and Lady Gaga each earned six.

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Rema, AMAs 2026 Nominee

For Nigeria, in the Afrobeats category, Burna Boy, Rema, and Wizkid have all secured nominations for Best Afrobeats Artist.

They'll face competition from South African star Tyla and Ghanaian-American artist MOLIY. With voting in the hands of the fans, the Nigerian contingent will be counting on their massive global fanbases to bring one of those slots home.

Burna Boy, AMAs 2026 Nominee

Here is the full list of nominees:

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General Categories

Artist of the Year Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

BTS

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year Alex Warren

Ella Langley

KATSEYE

Leon Thomas

Olivia Dean

sombr

Album of the Year Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?”

Fuerza Regida – “111xpantia”

Justin Bieber – “SWAG”

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”

Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”

Playboi Carti – “MUSIC”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Tate McRae – “So Close To What”

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”

Song of the Year Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

sombr – “back to friends”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

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Collaboration of the Year BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way”

David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I – “Gone Gone Gone”

Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – “What I Want”

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – “Amen”

Social Song of the Year

Disco Lines, Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”

PinkPantheress – “Illegal”

Role Model – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”

Tyla – “CHANEL”

Zara Larsson – “Lush Life”

Best Music Video KATSEYE – “Gnarly”

ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Tyla – “CHANEL”

Best Soundtrack

F1 The Album

Hazbin Hotel: Season Two

KPop Demon Hunters

Wicked: For Good

Charli xcx – Wuthering Heights

Tour of the Year Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Kendrick Lamar, SZA – “Grand National Tour”

Lady Gaga – “The Mayhem Ball”

Oasis – “Oasis Live ‘25 Tour”

Shakira – “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

Breakout Tour

Benson Boone – “American Heart World Tour”

Kali Uchis – “The Sincerely, Tour”

The Marías – “Submarine Tour”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay? Tour”

Sleep Token – “Even in Arcadia Tour”

Breakthrough Album of the Year Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”

sombr – “I Barely Know Her”

Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”

Best Throwback Song

4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”

Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”

Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris”

Best Vocal Performance Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

SIENNA SPIRO – “Die on this Hill”

Song of the Summer

Alex Warren – “FEVER DREAM”

Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit”

BTS – “SWIM”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Harry Styles – “American Girls”

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

sombr – “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala, JENNIE – “Dracula”

Taylor Swift – “Elizabeth Taylor”

Pop Categories

Best Male Pop Artist Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist

Lady Gaga

Olivia Dean

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Pop Artist KATSEYE

SIENNA SPIRO

Zara Larsson

Best Pop Song

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Pop Album Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Tate McRae – “So Close To What”

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”

Country Categories

Best Male Country Artist Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group Brooks & Dunn

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Treaty Oak Revival

Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Country Artist Sam Barber

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

Best Country Song

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Morgan Wallen – “Just In Case”

Russell Dickerson – “Happen To Me”

Shaboozey – “Good News”

Best Country Album BigXthaPlug – “I Hope You’re Happy”

Megan Moroney – “Cloud 9”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”

Sam Barber – “Restless Mind”

Tucker Wetmore – “What Not To”

Hip-Hop Categories

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist Don Toliver

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Cardi B

Doechii

GloRilla

Sexyy Red

YKNIECE

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist EsDeeKid

Monaleo

PLUTO

Best Hip-Hop Song Cardi B – “ErrTime”

Drake – “NOKIA”

Gunna, Burna Boy – “wgft”

Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – “Rather Lie”

YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – “Take Me Thru Dere”

Best Hip-Hop Album Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?”

Don Toliver – “OCTANE”

Gunna – “The Last Wun”

Playboi Carti – “MUSIC”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “MASA”

Afrobeats Categories

Best Afrobeats Artist Burna Boy

MOLIY

Rema

Tyla

Wizkid

R&B Categories

Best Male R&B Artist Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist Kehlani

Summer Walker

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Tyla

Breakthrough R&B Artist Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Ravyn Lenae

Best R&B Song Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

Mariah the Scientist – “BURNING BLUE”

Best R&B Album

Bruno Mars – “The Romantic”

Justin Bieber – “SWAG”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

Mariah the Scientist – “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY”

Summer Walker – “Finally Over It”

Latin Categories

Best Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Best Female Latin Artist Gloria Estefan

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Breakthrough Latin Artist Beéle

Kapo

Netón Vega

Best Latin Song Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías – “Ojos Tristes”

Fuerza Regida – “Marlboro Rojo”

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “ME JALO”

KAROL G – “LATINA FOREVA”

Best Latin Album Fuerza Regida – “111xpantia”

KAROL G – “Tropicoqueta”

Netón Vega – “Mi Vida Mi Muerte”

Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – “DINASTÍA”

ROSALÍA – “Lux”

Rock Categories

Best Rock/Alternative Artist Deftones

Linkin Park

The Marías

Sleep Token

Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist

Geese

Gigi Perez

sombr

Best Rock/Alternative Song Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

Linkin Park – “Up From The Bottom”

sombr – “back to friends”

Sublime – “Ensenada”

Tame Impala – “Dracula”

Best Rock/Alternative Album Sleep Token – “Even In Arcadia”

sombr – “I Barely Know Her”

Tame Impala – “Deadbeat”

Twenty One Pilots – “Breach”

Zach Bryan – “With Heaven On Top”

Dance/Electronic Categories

Best Dance/Electronic Artist Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Fred again..

ILLENIUM

John Summit

K-POP Categories

Best Male K-Pop Artist ATEEZ

BTS

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Female K-Pop Artist aespa

BLACKPINK

ILLIT

LE SSERAFIM

TWICE