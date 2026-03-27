Former Governor El-Rufai loses mother while in ICPC detention

The former governor of Kaduna State and former Minister of the FCT, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, has lost his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

The news of her passing was made public by her grandson, Honourable Bello El-Rufai, in a post on his X page accompanied by a blank black picture, which signified mourning.

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“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah SWT we came, and to Him we shall all return. I would like to inform the public of the demise of my Grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, who passed away a few hours ago.



She is the biological mother of our father, Mallam Nasir @elrufai. We are grateful for the life she lived and may Allah SWT bless her gentle soul. May He bless the soul of the parents we have lost. On behalf of our family, we seek your prayers. Thank you.”

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. From Allah SWT we came and to Him we shall all return. I would like to inform the public of the demise of my Grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai who passed away a few hours ago. She is the biological mother of our father, Mallam Nasir @elrufai.… pic.twitter.com/iggkUlqUaS — Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai (@B_ELRUFAI) March 27, 2026

The news of her passing comes at a trying time for the family, as her son, Nasir El Rufai, is currently being detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged corruption charges.

El Rufai had earlier avoided arrest when he landed in the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja, in February 2026, but he later willingly acknowledged the summons at the ICPC office, which led to his detention for what has now passed over a month.

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Last week, the former governor of Kaduna State accused the ICPC of attempting to force him out of politics as a condition for his release.

On March 24, 2026, El Rufai, who is a former ally of President Bola Tinubu, turned vocal critic, was arraigned before the Federal High Court, Kaduna, on a 10-count charge bordering on abuse of office, conversion of public property, and money laundering. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and the Court adjourned the hearing of the bail application to March 31.

The passing of El Rufai's mother while he's deep in legal battles will add yet another dimension to the case that already attracted the attention of Nigeria's political elites, especially in the opposition African Democratic Congress, which he joined after dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Recently, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made a public call for El Rufai's release in a solidarity move.

"No one should be detained simply because they do not share the same ideology or political platform with the government of the day,” the former Vice President said in a post on his X page, where he describes El Rufai's arrest as worrisome.

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