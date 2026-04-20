Federal Government bans poultry, cement, medicine imports, introduces 2% green tax

Finance Minister Wale Edun has signed off on the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures, which effectively ban the importation of cement, medicines, and food items while introducing a 2% green tax on high-capacity vehicles

Finance Minister Wale Edun has signed off on the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures, which effectively ban the importation of cement, medicines, and food items while introducing a 2% green tax on high-capacity vehicles

The Federal Government has announced a sweeping ban on 17 categories of imports, including poultry, cement, and medicines, under the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures.

The FG has banned 17 categories of goods, including poultry, cement, and medicines, from non-ECOWAS countries.

A 2% environmental levy has been introduced on imported vehicles with engine capacities of 2000cc and above to encourage "green" responsibility.

Importers who initiated transactions via Form “M” before April 1, 2026, have 90 days to clear their shipments under the previous duty structure.

While manufacturers support the move, traders warn that a restricted supply could lead to significant price hikes in essentials such as food and construction materials.

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The Federal Government has rolled out a major shift in its import policy, one that could significantly reshape Nigeria’s trade landscape in the coming months.

In a circular issued by the Ministry of Finance and signed by Wale Edun, authorities confirmed a ban on the importation of several goods from countries outside the Economic Community of West African States. The move is part of the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures and a broader attempt to boost local production while reducing reliance on imports.

Wale Edun, the Nigerian Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

The list of affected items is extensive, 17 categories in total. It includes everyday essentials and industrial inputs like poultry, beef, and pork cuts, cement, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, vegetable oil, sugar, and even items such as bottled water, soaps, paper products, glass bottles, and ballpoint pens.

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Officials say the policy replaces the 2023 framework and will soon be formalised in the Federal Government Gazette. Still, there’s a bit of breathing room. Importers who had already initiated transactions before April 1, 2026, through Form “M” and binding agreements have been given a 90-day window to clear their goods under the old duty structure.

The Federal Government has granted a 90-day grace period for importers with existing agreements to clear their goods before the new 2026 import bans take full effect.

READ ALSO: US reduces crude oil imports from Nigeria by nearly 50% as global energy crisis spreads

Alongside the import restrictions, the government has also introduced a 2% green tax on certain imported vehicles—specifically those with engine capacities from 2000cc upwards. The idea, according to policymakers, is to encourage environmental responsibility while also widening revenue sources.

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Reactions have been mixed.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the move, calling it a “bold step toward industrial revitalisation.” For manufacturers, the expectation is clear: less competition from imports could mean more room to grow locally.

But not everyone is convinced. The National Association of Nigerian Traders has warned of possible short-term consequences, especially around pricing. According to the group, restricting imports at this scale could drive up the cost of essentials like cement, medicines, and food.

That concern is echoed by players closer to the market. A Lagos-based importer put it plainly: “supply gaps and cost pressures will be inevitable in the short term.”

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has praised the new policy as a vital step toward industrial revitalisation and reducing reliance on foreign goods.

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Even among analysts, there’s a sense of cautious optimism. One economic expert described the policy as “ambitious but risky without parallel investment in domestic manufacturing capacity.”