Family Time for Asake as He Attends His Mother’s Birthday, Visits Kinsmen

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 13:01 - 06 March 2026
Asake is making time for family
Afrobeats superstar Asake is making time for family after spending over a year outside the country.
In recently viral videos, Asake was captured enjoying himself in the company of family, friends, and well-wishers at his mother's recent birthday celebration in Lagos. The birthday event comes just days after he surprised his mother with a brand new Mercedes G Wagon luxury car valued at over 500 million.

Asake, who recently returned to the country, Nigeria, after an extended absence that started in 2024 after the release of his third album 'Lungu Boy,' is making the most of his time in the country as he spends time with friends and family.

In another video, the hitmaker spent time with his father's relatives, who prayed for his continuous success. There were also videos of Asake breaking the Ramadan fast with his friend and fashion entrepreneur Rahman Jago.

After returning to the country in December, Asake paid an emotional visit to his alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in the company of his mother and friend Yhemo Lee, who also graduated from the institution. A

Asake's return to the university was a moment of pride for the superstar who has become a great ambassador of the university where he earned a degree in dramatic Arts and honed his musical skills in an environment that had other emerging artists like Fireboy, Superboy Cheque, Chinko Ekun, Blaqbonez, and Jaido P.

2026 has already gotten off to a great start for Asake, who in January released a joint project with Afrobeats megastar Wizkid. The 4-track EP titled 'REAL' has enjoyed success on streaming platforms and social media with the song 'Jogodo,' spending multiple weeks at the summit of the Top 100 chart.

Asake's dominance was recently further reinforced by data that showed he's the most-streamed artist in the history of Spotify Nigeria.

2026 is expected to be another huge year for the award-winning star, who is expected to release his fourth album titled 'Money' later in 2026. Ahead of the highly anticipated project, he has delighted fans with the hit singles 'Why Love' and 'Badman Gangstar' featuring Tiakola.

