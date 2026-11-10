Ex-Arsenal captain says what Arteta must do to finally clinch Champions League

A former Arsenal star has raised questions regarding Mikel Arteta's preferred tactical set up.

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas believes his old club must deploy a traditional striker to secure the UEFA Champions League, dismissing Mikel Arteta's reliance on a ‘false nine’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gallas insists Paris Saint-Germain remain the only European club capable of achieving continental glory without a recognised centre-forward.

The comments reignite the debate over Arsenal's attacking structure, despite the club possessing a natural striker in Viktor Gyökeres.

The PSG exception

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the tactical trends dominating European football, Gallas singled out Luis Enrique's approach in the French capital.

"I think it's only PSG who can play without a striker," Gallas stated, per Goal. "They’re the only team that can still win games and win the Champions League without a striker."

He attributed this success to the manager's tactical familiarity. "Luis Enrique has played without a striker who is a real number nine for many years so he conducts that system perfectly."

PSG coach Luis Enrique (right) cheers on as Ousmane Dembele kisses the UEFA Champions League trophy. INSET: Jay Jay Okocha

However, Gallas warned that Arteta cannot replicate this blueprint in North London. "For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, I think he really needs that number nine who can help him win these important games and score that important goal and right now, it looks like they don't have that number nine."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gyökeres dilemma

Gallas' assertion ignores the presence of Gyökeres in the Arsenal squad, despite the Sweden international arriving as a marquee signing to provide a focal point in attack.

Instead, Arteta continues to prefer Kai Havertz in the central attacking role, limiting Gyökeres to sporadic substitute appearances and domestic cup starts.

During the opening three months of the 2026/27 season, Gyökeres has managed three goals across 11 appearances, only five of which were starts.

Arsenal's new striker Viktor Gyokeres will dorn the iconic no.14 shirt | Photo Credit: Instagram/@arsenal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Havertz keeps his place despite experiencing a dip in his own goal-scoring output, highlighting a clear stylistic preference from the Arsenal manager.

The Budapest final

Interestingly, Arsenal and PSG met in the final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on May 30, 2026. Both managers opted against using an out-and-out striker. Arteta started Havertz, while Enrique deployed Ousmane Dembélé in a fluid central role.