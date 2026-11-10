Edo APC chieftain Julius Bello was allegedly killed by his son with a sledgehammer.

Edo APC chieftain Julius Bello was allegedly killed by his son with a sledgehammer.

Son reportedly kills his father after prophets blame him for his misfortunes

Edo State APC chieftain Julius Bello was allegedly killed with a sledgehammer by his son after a prophet blamed the father for his financial struggles.

Edo APC chieftain Julius Bello was allegedly killed by his son with a sledgehammer.

The suspect blamed his father after prophets linked him to his misfortunes.

Police have confirmed the killing and launched a manhunt for the suspect.

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A political leader in Edo State has reportedly been killed by his son after a prophet told the younger man that his father was responsible for his financial struggles.

The victim, identified as Julius Bello, popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Three Chairman in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Iviegwe Quarters in Fugar, after the suspect returned from Lagos over the weekend.

According to a report by Punch , the suspect, identified as Irobudo, attacked his father with a sledgehammer, striking him on the head.

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A family source told the newspaper that the younger man had consulted a prophet who blamed his father for his inability to make progress financially.

Bello was left with severe injuries and rushed to a hospital, where he identified his son as his attacker before dying. Channels Television also reported that the deceased's wife had asked their son to return home from Lagos before the incident.

Following the killing, some angry community members attempted to lynch the woman, accusing her of bringing the suspect home. Police operatives, however, intervened and rescued her.

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the incident and commenced an investigation. The command's spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, said the suspect was still at large when the police confirmed the killing.

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"The police have commenced an investigation into the matter, and the suspect is currently at large," she said.

There are conflicting accounts of the suspect's name. While Punch and other reports identified him as Irobudo, Channels Television identified him as John Bello.

As of Tuesday, November 10, the police had not announced an arrest or released further findings on the circumstances surrounding the killing.