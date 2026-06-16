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Full List: 11 Obas abducted or killed as 30+ Monarchs flee their palaces in Kwara over kidnap crisis

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 11:14 - 16 June 2026
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Over 30 Kwara kings have fled their palaces due to a wave of targeted kidnappings
Over 30 Kwara kings have fled their palaces due to a wave of targeted kidnappings. See the full list of the 11 targeted Obas.
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  • More than 30 traditional rulers in southern Kwara have left their palaces. 

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  • They are now ruling from safe cities such as Ilorin and Lagos to escape the bandits.

  • The absence of these kings has paralysed local leadership. Farming has stopped, and local security networks have broken down in over 28 towns.

A growing security crisis is threatening traditional institutions across parts of Southwestern Nigeria, as kidnappers increasingly target monarchs for ransom and other criminal activities.

The situation has become particularly alarming in Kwara State, where more than 30 traditional rulers in the state's southern communities have reportedly abandoned their palaces due to persistent security threats.

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Many of the affected monarchs are now said to be operating from safer locations such as Ilorin, Offa, Osogbo, and Lagos while maintaining contact with their communities from a distance.

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The development follows a series of attacks on traditional rulers, including the death of Oba Salman Olatunji Aweda, the traditional ruler of the Olayinka community, who reportedly died while in captivity after being kidnapped. 

There was also a recent attack on the palace of the Elerin of Adanla, further heightening fears among monarchs in the region.

The worsening insecurity has sparked concern among traditional leaders, with calls for stronger measures to protect communities and traditional institutions.

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Why over 30 Monarchs are fleeing their palaces

For months, insecurity has continued to affect several communities across southern Kwara.

According to local sources, armed groups operating from nearby forests have increasingly targeted traditional rulers, believing their abduction can attract large ransom payments and generate widespread fear.

Communities reportedly affected by the security situation include:

  • Omugo

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  • Afin

  • Oreke

  • Oreke Oke-Igbo

  • Olohuntele

  • Alabe

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  • Ganmu Ailehri

  • Ologanmo

  • Igbo Agbon

  • Olayinka

Residents say the absence of their monarchs has affected local leadership, intelligence gathering, conflict resolution, and economic activities, particularly farming.

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Full list of 11 Obas abducted, attacked or killed

The crisis in Kwara reflects a wider pattern of attacks on traditional rulers across the Southwest.

1. Oba Salman Olatunji Aweda

Oba Salman Olatunji Aweda
Oba Salman Olatunji Aweda
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Traditional ruler of Olayinka Community, Kwara State. He reportedly died in captivity after being abducted alongside his wife.

2. Oba Simeon Olanipekun

Oba Simeon Olanipekun
Oba Simeon Olanipekun

The Oniwo of Afin, Kwara State. He was kidnapped by gunmen and spent more than a month in captivity before regaining freedom.

3. Oba Olufemi Adewumi

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A traditional ruler in Ondo State. He was abducted during an attack on his palace and was later killed.

4. Oba Olatunde Olusola

Oba Olatunde Olusola
Oba Olatunde Olusola

The Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Ekiti State. He was killed during an attack by armed men.

5. Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin

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Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin
Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin

The Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Ekiti State. He was killed in the same attack that claimed the life of the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti.

6. Oba Segun Aremu-Cole

Oba Segun Aremu-Cole
Oba Segun Aremu-Cole

The Olukoro of Koro-Ekiti, Kwara State. The retired military officer was shot dead in his palace.

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7. Oba David Adebayo Fatoba

Oba David Adebayo Fatoba
Oba David Adebayo Fatoba

The Alara of Ara-Ekiti. He survived an attack by gunmen.

8. Oba Adebayo Adewumi

Oba Adebayo Adewumi
Oba Adebayo Adewumi

The Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State. He was abducted by armed men while travelling.

9. Oba Tajudeen Omotayo

Oba Tajudeen Omotayo
Oba Tajudeen Omotayo

The traditional ruler of Imope, Ogun State. He was kidnapped along the Ijebu-Oru road.

10. Oba Benjamin Olanrewaju Adisa

The Onisan of Isan-Ekiti. He was abducted by gunmen but was later rescued.

11. Traditional Ruler of Agbonda-Ekiti

The monarch was kidnapped from his community before security operatives and local vigilantes secured his release.

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Traditionalists and rulers turn to spiritual warfare

With normal security systems stretched thin, Yoruba traditional rulers are turning to the traditional standard. 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, wearing traditional white attire and addressing an audience with a microphone.

Following the 2026 Ifa Festival, the Ooni of Ife openly charged monarchs across the region to deploy indigenous spiritual mechanisms alongside standard security setups.

From invoking ancestral deities to mobilising local hunters and vigilante groups, communities are taking their defence into their own hands as they wait for a definitive state and federal intervention to clear the forest corridors.

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