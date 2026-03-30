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Global Energy Crisis: Egypt orders shops and restaurants to close by 9PM

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:28 - 30 March 2026
Egypt has introduced emergency energy-saving measures including mandatory 9pm closures for shops and restaurants, as the Iran war blockade of the Strait of Hormuz drives the country's petrol bill to $2.5 billion in March alone.
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Egypt has introduced a broad set of emergency energy-saving measures for the next month, ordering shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, cinemas, theatres, and wedding halls to close by 9 pm each night, a direct consequence of the ongoing Iran war and its devastating impact on global oil supply.

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The measures, described by the Egyptian government as "exceptional," took effect on Saturday and will run for one month. 

On Thursdays and Fridays, however, closing time has been extended slightly to 10 pm. Hotels and tourist attractions have been exempted as well, given that tourism accounts for roughly a tenth of Egypt's economy. 

Several Cairo hotels have gone further, acquiring generators and confirming they will keep their restaurants open for guests regardless of what is happening outside.

Fuel allowances for government vehicles are to be cut in addition to the closure of shops
Fuel allowances for government vehicles are to be cut in addition to the closure of shops
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The crisis stems from the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for oil and liquefied natural gas, which has driven global oil prices sharply higher. Egypt, despite having no involvement in the war, has been particularly exposed due to its heavy reliance on imported fuel. 

The country's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, revealed the scale of the impact, showing Egypt's petrol bill more than doubled between January and March, reaching $2.5 billion, BBC reports.

Beyond the early closures, the Egyptian government has introduced additional measures to manage the strain. Street lights and roadside advertising will be dimmed. Many workers will return to home working for one day a week throughout April, with essential workers in hospitals, schools, and factories excluded. 

The government will also slow down large, energy-intensive state projects and cut fuel allowances for government vehicles by nearly a third. Petrol prices and public transport costs have already been raised ahead of these measures.

The concern extends beyond energy. With the Strait of Hormuz near-paralysed, fears are mounting over the knock-on effect on the price of food, medicine, and other goods if the situation remains unresolved. This is a worry that extends well beyond Egypt's borders and is felt by all countries affected by the war.

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Read Next: Trump signals move to ‘take the oil’ in Iran as US deploys more military assets to the Middle East

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