Ecclestone: Ferrari have no choice, they must sign Antonelli

Nine years ago, Andrea Kimi Antonelli's career path could have easily led to Ferrari. However, then-team principal Maurizio Arrivabene hesitated to invest in the 11-year-old karting prodigy, allowing Mercedes to seize the opportunity. Now, as Antonelli establishes himself as a generational talent, former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone is convinced that a future partnership between the Italian driver and the Scuderia is inevitable.

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"Ferrari have no other choice; they simply have to sign him. Kimi's heart beats for Italy, and if he keeps winning—which I am completely sure he will—he will move to Ferrari out of pure love for his home country," Ecclestone told F1-Insider.

Ecclestone's assessment goes well beyond mere national sentiment. Speaking to RacingNews365, he drew direct parallels between Antonelli and Max Verstappen, emphasizing that the young Italian possesses the same uncompromising drive to win.

"I was hoping Kimi or Max would win. Although I don't know him as well as Max, I think he will become another Verstappen. He wants to win and will do so at any cost. He is like him in the sense that he gets into the car with only one thing on his mind—victory."

The motorsport veteran expressed genuine admiration for the youngster's capabilities, stressing that his best is yet to come. According to Ecclestone, facing adversity will be crucial in forging the mental toughness required to dominate at the pinnacle of motorsport.

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