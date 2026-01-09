5 High-Calorie Meals You Can Make in Under 30 Minutes

5 high-calorie meals you can make in under 30 minutes, quick, protein-rich recipes for weight gain, muscle building, and busy days.

High-calorie meals don’t have to mean junk food, deep fryers, or spending an hour hovering over a stove. Sometimes you just need food that actually shows up, meals that fill you up, fuel workouts, support muscle building, and don’t drain your time or patience.

Some meals balance calories with real nutrition , protein that satisfies, carbs that restore , and fats that stick around long enough to matter. Everything here is doable in under 30 minutes , some in under 20, and none of them feel like a sad compromise.

1. Peanut Butter Banana Overnight Oats with Greek Yogurt

700 kcal | 35g protein | 80g carbs | 25g fat

This is one of those meals that quietly solves problems. No cooking. No morning stress. Just open the fridge and eat.

Ingredients 1 cup whole milk (or ultra-filtered milk like Fairlife)

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup plain Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 medium banana, sliced

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter

Pinch of salt

Optional: honey or maple syrup

Directions Mix the milk, oats, Greek yoghurt, chia seeds, and salt in a jar or container. Stir well.

Top with banana slices and peanut butter.

Cover and refrigerate overnight (or at least 4 hours).

Eat cold, or microwave for 30 seconds if warm oats feel more comforting.

Why it works: This meal hits all three macronutrients without overdoing it. Oats handle the carbs. Yoghurt and milk contain protein. Peanut butter carries the fats. Chia seeds quietly boost fibre and omega-3 fatty acids.

Batch-prep five jars on Sunday, and breakfast becomes automatic. And on mornings when even that feels like too much, ready-to-eat overnight oats (blueberry, cookies & cream, etc.) can fill the same role—add milk and move on.

2. Chicken Alfredo Pasta with Broccoli

750 kcal | 45g protein | 80g carbs | 25g fat

Comfort food that still delivers its nutritional value. Creamy, filling, and surprisingly fast.

Ingredients 6 oz cooked chicken breast, sliced

2 cups cooked whole-grain pasta (rigatoni or penne)

1 cup steamed broccoli florets

3/4 cup light Alfredo sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

Black pepper

Optional: grated Parmesan

Directions Cook pasta and reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water.

Steam broccoli until tender-crisp.

Warm Alfredo sauce with olive oil in a skillet. Thin with pasta water if needed.

Toss pasta in the sauce, then fold in chicken and broccoli.

Season and serve immediately.

Why it works: Pasta refills glycogen fast. Chicken brings high-quality protein. The sauce adds calories without making the meal heavy in volume, which matters if appetite is inconsistent.

Bulk-cook chicken once or twice a week, and this meal becomes a 10-minute assembly job. Swap in a Greek-yoghurt-based Alfredo if you want even more protein with the same comfort factor.

3. High-Calorie Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

800 kcal | 45g protein | 90g carbs | 30g fat

This is a go-to when chewing feels optional.

Ingredients 1 cup whole milk

1 large banana

1 scoop chocolate protein powder (25–30g protein)

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter

1/2 cup rolled oats

Handful of ice

Optional: honey, cocoa powder, Greek yoghurt

Directions Blend everything for 45–60 seconds until smooth.

Adjust thickness with milk or oats.

Drink immediately.

Why it works: Liquids digest faster than solids. That’s the whole advantage. This fits perfectly between meals or post-workout when appetite hasn’t caught up yet.

It’s dense without being overwhelming. You finish it before your brain realises you just drank 800 calories, and that’s exactly the point.

4. Cottage Cheese Parfait with Granola & Honey

620 kcal | 35g protein | 70g carbs | 18g fat

Cottage cheese doesn’t get enough respect, and this saves you from ordering a cup of parfait for lunchtime at work.

Ingredients 1.5 cups full-fat cottage cheese

1 cup granola (nuts + dried fruit preferred)

1 cup mixed berries

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

Optional: almonds, cinnamon, vanilla

Directions Layer cottage cheese, granola, and berries.

Repeat.

Drizzle honey on top and eat.

Why it works: Cottage cheese delivers slow-digesting casein protein—great for staying full and supporting muscle recovery, especially at night. Granola adds quick carbs and texture. Together, they create steady energy instead of a spike-and-crash situation.

5. Breakfast Bread Sandwich (Eggs, Turkey Bacon & Cheese)

630 kcal | 31g protein | 55g carbs | 32g fat

This is breakfast that doesn’t apologise.

Ingredients 4 slices of bread

2 large eggs

2 strips of turkey bacon

1 slice of cheese

1 teaspoon butter or oil

Optional: avocado, hot sauce, spinach

Directions Cook turkey bacon and set aside.

Cook eggs in the same skillet.

Toast your bread slices, if you want.

Assemble eggs, bacon, and cheese.

Cover briefly to melt cheese or microwave for 15 seconds.

Why it works: Bread is calorie-dense without being bulky. Eggs and cheese add fat and protein. Turkey bacon keeps it lighter than pork while still delivering flavour.

Want more? Add a third egg or a smear of cream cheese. Small changes, big calorie difference.