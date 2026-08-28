Dumb it down: the clarity lab has launched, and it's already reshaping what business media for Africa's next generation of operators can look like

Hosted by Abimbola Craig, the show serves young professionals entering industries that remain functionally closed to them by language and access rather than by talent, alongside senior operators who have never had their own expertise reflected back to them with real nuance

There is no shortage of ambitious young Africans trying to understand how businesses, industries and careers actually work. What is harder to find are the candid, practical explanations that usually come only from people already inside the room.

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This week, Atlas 777 Media Ltd officially launched its first production, Dumb It Down: The Clarity Lab, a show designed to make that insider knowledge more accessible. Built on the premise that expertise loses its value if it can't be transferred, the show delivers exactly that from its very first episode.

The series is hosted by Abimbola Craig, a Nigerian filmmaker, producer and actress whose unconventional career path from law to screen acting and creative development makes her a natural fit for a show asking the questions others might overlook.

The series turns each episode into a single, sustained cross-examination of one guest’s industry, anchored by what the production calls “the honest question”: the one query that, once answered, leaves no room for a guest to retreat back into professional vagueness. It’s a bold structure, and it works.

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Here’s the business case, and it’s a smart one. Long-form, explanatory content is usually treated as a ratings risk in a media environment that rewards speed. Atlas 777 Media just bet the opposite is true for a specific, underserved audience: young professionals entering industries that remain functionally closed to them by language and access rather than by talent, alongside senior operators who have never had their own expertise reflected back to them with real nuance. The show serves both at once, and does it well.

Season One’s guest roster reads like a cross-section of contemporary African enterprise:

A Partner at one of Africa’s leading law firms , on the legal and governance structures that decide company outcomes long before disputes surface, and why so many funded African startups have collapsed since 2022.

One of the architects of Nigeria’s modern events industry, on building a business that helped professionalise an entire sector and then training hundreds of the competitors who followed.

A fintech founder focused on closing the wealth gap , on the structural gaps that separate identical salaries from radically different financial outcomes.

A transport-tech executive , on leading under real operational pressure and whether Lagos's transport ecosystem is proof the system works, or proof it's broken.

The founder of a leading Lagos shortlet business , on the operating economics of building a hospitality business on trust with total strangers.

A leading force in Nigeria’s fashion and styling industry, on the economics behind personal styling and the place of Nigerian craftsmanship in an increasingly global fashion economy.

The founder of a leading visual storytelling studio , on building a self-taught visual storytelling business into one of Nigeria's leading studios.

A self-taught chef who built a food content brand into a thriving business, on the economics of Nigeria’s food creator economy and what it really takes to turn culinary influence into a company.

Atlas 777 Media is clearly building toward something bigger: a media property that becomes a durable reference point for how African industries actually work, not a single promotional moment. Judging by this first season, it’s off to a strong start.

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Season One is out now. Follow @Atlas777Media across all platforms for new episodes.

Dumb it down, we bring it down to earth!