Advertisement

Dončić speaks out after courtside incident, explains why he wanted fan ejected /VIDEO/

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 13:18 - 05 November 2026
Luka Dončić stepped into an unusual courtside altercation, demanding a fan be ejected from Golden 1 Center after aggressively throwing the ball at a referee.
Advertisement

The incident occurred with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Following a Kings turnover and a stoppage in play, a courtside fan grabbed the ball and forcefully hurled it back toward referee Cheisa Painter, striking her awkwardly.

Luka reacted immediately, pointing at the spectator and confronting him. He appeared to ask the fan, "What the hell are you doing?" before the officiating crew and arena security rushed in.

Advertisement

The game was briefly halted before Kings arena staff removed the fan from his courtside seat and escorted him out of the building.

Speaking after the game, Dončić explained why he stepped in:

"He just threw the ball too hard at the referee. I just asked him what the hell he was doing."

Dončić was equally dominant between the lines, finishing the contest with 40 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists while knocking down six three-pointers.

It marked his third consecutive game with at least 40 points and his fifth such performance of the season.

VIDEO Dončić after a stellar shooting night: Everyone was in the right spot

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...