Dončić speaks out after courtside incident, explains why he wanted fan ejected /VIDEO/

Luka Dončić stepped into an unusual courtside altercation, demanding a fan be ejected from Golden 1 Center after aggressively throwing the ball at a referee.

The incident occurred with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.



Following a Kings turnover and a stoppage in play, a courtside fan grabbed the ball and forcefully hurled it back toward referee Cheisa Painter, striking her awkwardly.



Luka reacted immediately, pointing at the spectator and confronting him. He appeared to ask the fan, "What the hell are you doing?" before the officiating crew and arena security rushed in.

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The game was briefly halted before Kings arena staff removed the fan from his courtside seat and escorted him out of the building.



Speaking after the game, Dončić explained why he stepped in:

"He just threw the ball too hard at the referee. I just asked him what the hell he was doing."

Dončić was equally dominant between the lines, finishing the contest with 40 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists while knocking down six three-pointers.



It marked his third consecutive game with at least 40 points and his fifth such performance of the season.