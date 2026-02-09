#FeaturedPost

The evolution of snooker from billiards to a global sport is a story of specialization, professionalization, and international expansion. There is also a snooker section at the online sport betting site 1xBet, which you can visit and enjoy today. What began as a variation of English billiards gradually developed 3 elements of its own: its identity;

its rules;

and its culture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, English billiards dominated cue sport competition. Snooker was initially viewed as a secondary or novelty game, often played by billiards professionals as an exhibition or alternative format. And the best professional snooker players are available to wager at the sport betting site online 1xBet as well.

A huge turning point

A crucial turning point came with the rise of organized competition. The establishment of the World Snooker Championship in 1927 provided a dedicated platform for the game to develop independently. Figures like Joe Davis helped refine technique and strategy. Don’t forget to also enjoy spin and win cash with 1xBet prior to the next big snooker tournament too.



As the decades passed, snooker players increasingly specialized, and billiards gradually faded from the professional spotlight.

The true transformation into a global sport began in the second half of the 20th century. Television played a decisive role, particularly from the late 1960s onward, when color broadcasting made snooker visually compelling. While waiting for snooker competitions, 1xBet also allows punters to win cash and enjoy spin games too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expanding all over the world

From the 1990s onward, snooker expanded rapidly into new markets. Asia, especially China, became a major growth area, producing elite players and hosting prestigious tournaments. Governing bodies invested in international development, youth programs, and global tours, transforming snooker into a truly worldwide circuit. Advances in coaching, sports science, and equipment further raised playing standards. This is also a perfect sport with which you can enjoy 1xBet mobile version and its bets on snooker and other disciplines too.